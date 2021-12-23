Haas has already completed the first crash test of the single-seater chassis which will take part in the 2022 Formula 1 season.

The US team will complete the car at the Dallara headquarters, where it is built, but with the new regulations it was necessary for the basic components to be homologated.

The mandatory tests were completed this week under the supervision of Simone Resta (Technical Director) and team principal Gunther Steiner, with the confirmation of the OK from the FIA ​​which arrived today via a Tweet.

Meanwhile, it must be said that 2021 was a transitional year for Haas. The American team, after saying goodbye to Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, has decided to bet on two rookies: Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher.

Furthermore, thanks to the economic crisis resulting from the pandemic, the freezing of regulations and the postponement of the technical revolution to 2022, the management of the team has decided not to develop the 2021 single-seater using the one already seen on the track in 2020 with the changes required by the new rules. .

Having closed the championship with zero points and last place in the standings, the time has now come for Haas to think about next year.

Steiner spoke after Abu Dhabi about the efforts the team is making to recover after a complicated 2020, confirming that the assembly of the 2022 car will take place again in Italy at the Dallara headquarters.

“We have carried out some preliminary crash tests with some components, because they are not carried out with the complete car, and our goal is to pass them,” said the South Tyrolean a few days ago.

“The car will be assembled before the first test of the year and we will carry out this operation in Italy, as was the case previously. Last year we didn’t do it because we used the 2020 car with some modifications, while this year we will assemble it all over again in Italy because all the technical staff are there and many components are made by Dallara ”.

“It is preferable to be in their structure when we proceed with the first assembly. Then we will take the car to Spain for testing ”.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Steiner then spoke about the expectations for next season. The team principal stressed that the goal is to repeat the good performances seen in past years, but he said he was aware that the team is still the smallest among those present in the grid.

“I think we will still be the underdogs, a team that tries to go beyond its real value, because our structure is exactly the same as in 2018 and 2019. We have made some changes and now instead of using Dallara staff we have some our team members or Ferrari staff moved from Maranello due to the budget cap, but we are always the smallest team ”.

“Both numerically and as a production we are the smallest team, but we want to return to the performances seen from 2016 to 2019. We want to be known for those performances”.