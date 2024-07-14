By Carlo Platella

A sixth and eighth place in Austria followed by another sixth place at Silverstone by Nico Hulkenberg. Haas has collected 20 points in the last two races, almost two-thirds of the 27 points total in the constructors’ championship. While the competitors’ development missteps have led to their rivals being relegated, the updates that have arrived in the car have benefited the performance of the VF-24. The latest package made its debut at Silverstonewhose abundance of fast corners makes it the ideal testing ground to measure Haas’ progress in what was once its greatest weakness.

The objectives

Since its birth, the 2024 car has expressed good aerodynamic efficiency, with excellent straight-line speed peaks, but lacking competitiveness in high-speed corners. A characteristic confirmed by technical director Andrea De Zordo, met by FormulaPassion on the occasion of the last Austrian Grand Prix: “It’s been like this since the beginning of the year and we’ve been working in that direction with the updates brought from China onwards. From GPS analyses with rivals, there has been an improvement”. A further leap forward came with the substantial package of Silverstone upgrades, used only by Nico Hulkenberg who crossed the finish line in sixth position, on the track that par excellence tests the qualities of the fast.

The development goal was not simply to increase the aerodynamic load, but also to make it as progressive and linear as possible when changing the height from the ground during the ride. De Zordo in fact underlines the importance of balancing the peak performance with predictable behavior, making it exploitable by the driver: “The equation is quite complex and includes the overall load, but also its variations at various heights and in various points of the circuit. Of course, we always work to increase the overall load, which is fundamental when you are looking for performance. At the same time, however, we need to go and see how that load is released. We are working to have it at the right times”.

Another aspect taken into consideration during development is to preserve the balance, in particular by avoiding imbalances in the transition from high to low speeds. “There are some inherent features in the regulation and everyone has this problem,” continues De Zordo. “A big part of the work is precisely this, trying to improve the characteristics so that they go well both in slow and fast. It is not simple, precisely because it is intrinsic to the regulation. Changing it is difficult”.

Silverstone Updates

The package introduced in England on Nico Hulkenberg’s car is a substantial one. As is now the norm with ground effect Formula 1 cars, the team has gone for update the bottom and sides simultaneously. It is now difficult to modify one without affecting the other, given their aerodynamic interaction which means that changes made in one area also have repercussions on adjacent areas.

The main novelty is the new shape of the side radiator vents. Like McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari before it, Haas is also grappling with the upper lip extended forward, inverting the previous design where the lower profile was extended. The aim is to influence and exploit differently the increase in pressure on the sides of the cockpit, caused by the slowing of the air flow that meets the bodywork and enters the cooling system. Good control of local pressurization helps to push outwards the turbulence coming from the front wheels, moving it away from the underbody. However, it is a compromise, as another aim is to reduce losses in the air flow channeled under the sidewall, preserving and transporting energy to the diffuser to encourage the generation of aerodynamic load from the underbody.

The most important and least visible change, however, concerns the bottom, fully updated. The Italian-American team remodels the direction of the Venturi channels, the expansion of the diffuser and the arrangement of the flow conveyors at the inlet section. From the outside, the only thing that is noticeable is the change made to the lateral edge, with the lengthening of the knife-edge profile up to the support tie rod. Finally, the new volumes force Haas to revisit the aerodynamics surrounding the diffuser, including the appendages inside the rear wheel groups.

While giving due credit to the work done by Haas, the recent results must also be contextualized. On the one hand, the Kannapolis team has benefited from the missteps in development of Aston Martin and Racing Bulls, while on the other, benefiting from the inconveniences encountered by several top cars, including accidents, technical retirements and incorrect strategies. But that is exactly the point. In addition to shaving tenths off the clock, the goal of development is to gain positions in the hierarchiesso as to become the first team behind the top teams to take advantage of every fortuitous opportunity. A strategy that Haas is implementing admirably.