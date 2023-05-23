Due to the adverse weather conditions that have hit the region in recent weeks, Formula 1 and the FIA ​​have decided to cancel the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, moving the return of the cars to the track forward by seven days. A choice of common sense and respect, also shared by those teams that find their roots in that region, including Ferrari, AlphaTauri and Haas.

For Haas, the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix would have represented an important occasion, that of celebrating their 150 Formula 1 Grands Prix in front of their “second” home crowd, given that the Kannapolis team actually has deep ties with Italy. Part of the operations center is located in Maranello, while Dallara, another reality in the Motor Valley, contributes to the creation of the car.

The celebrations for this milestone have therefore been postponed by a week, when the Monaco Grand Prix takes place. At the helm of this project there are two key figures: Gene Haas, the owner, and Gunther Steiner, Team Principal. The Italian engineer, with a long history in the top category, played a key role in the foundation of the team, becoming a cornerstone.

Esteban Gutierrez, Haas VF-16 Photo by: Sutton Images

Many years have passed since that distant 2016, the year of his debut in the world championship, with moments of immense joy and more complex situations to face and manage: from the emotions for the points at the debut to the fight for fourth place in the constructors’ championship in the 2018 world championship, passing through Romain Grosjean’s accident in 2020 and the events related to the sponsors, without forgetting the historic pole position in Brazil in 2022.

“I didn’t know, they told me! I’m not a person who looks at statistics, but we’ve reached 150 GP. If you consider that we are also the youngest team, I think that’s something. It’s strange to admit, but time has flown by. There have been ups and downs, but that’s the way things are. I think it was, and still is, a great adventure, we keep moving forward,” Steiner explained, on the Formula 1 podcast.

“The moment we hit the track in Melbourne in 2016 stuck in my mind, because many were saying we weren’t going to make it. We did it, we are still here and that makes me proud for the whole team. We scored points in our first race, which has never happened before in the history of Formula 1. For me it means a lot to found a team, it is a dream for many to found a team and I was able to do it thanks to Gene Haas who allowed us to do it. We’re in a good position now and we’re just trying to get stronger and stronger, and we will.”

Pole man Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, celebrates with the team Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

As Steiner said, at the time the Haas project was shrouded in a cloud of mystery, partly because the precedents with the teams entered in previous years were not idyllic, partly due to skepticism about the methods used for the project, with a deep collaboration with Ferrari and Dallara. A choice that eventually came to fruition also giving various satisfactions, so much so that the team fought for fourth place in the constructors’ championship in 2018. Despite a complex period, such as the one experienced in 2020 and 2021, sacrificed to concentrate one’s efforts on the new regulations, the American team was able to get back on top.

“It’s not something you think about [arrivare ai 150 GP]. You can start a business that will last five years, but in motorsport it’s different, clearly you have to have a plan but I’ve never seen something [nel motorsport] go as planned. Looking back five years, no one would have thought that F1 would have reached this level now. When we started we just thought ‘let’s go for it’. Gene [Haas] already had a team in Nascar, we love racing and we tried this adventure, I think nobody could predict what would happen in five years,” added Steiner.

In this start to the championship, Haas scored points on three occasions out of five races, a good haul considering how complex the fight for the top ten is, especially after the inclusion of Aston Martin among the top teams. For Haas, a nice way to celebrate the 150 Grands Prix in the top category would be to continue this positive streak by scoring points.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“Points, let’s aim for points. It’s very difficult to collect points this year. I think a lot in Monaco is decided on Saturday, so hopefully we can have a good Friday, with the cars ready on a good set-up. Then on Saturday it’s about staying out of trouble and traffic, being able to put together a good lap.”

“With the speeds you go around in Monaco, you can’t afford to think and be distracted by the other cars on the track, that’s one of the most important elements. I think we can have a good weekend, then the race is always complex, at the moment it looks like it will rain, but the forecasts keep changing. Let’s see what we can do, but qualifying will be fundamental,” explained the Team Principal.

Steiner also analyzed the start to the championship of his two riders, which were partially opposed. In the first rounds of the world championship, Kevin Magnussen struggled to find the right feeling with the car, lacking the necessary confidence to do well, especially in qualifying: after intense work both with the engineers and on the simulator, the Dane found a set up which ensured a better balance.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, with his race engineer Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I have to say that at the start of the season he struggled with the balance of the car, he couldn’t find the right feeling. But in Miami he was very satisfied, he is happy. Now he knows how to start the weekend from a set-up point of view and, after Miami in particular, he has found more confidence. Let’s hope he can be fast in Monte Carlo too, because there it’s above all a matter of trust with the car”.

On the contrary, Nico Hulkenberg immediately seemed more at ease with the single-seater, although he clearly didn’t hide that there is still a bit of “rust” to remove after three years spent as a “part-time” driver. Nonetheless, Steiner said he was satisfied with the German’s performance at the start of the season.

“For Nico [Hulkenberg] getting back to driving after three years as a part-time driver, I expected him to come back strong, but I expected him to find that confidence later in the season. Instead I was surprised at how fast he was right from the start. I don’t know if he’s peaked [in termini di performance] or if he still has some leeway, but I think he’s doing a good job. It is pleasant to work with him, she asks a lot, but in the right way, she can always explain to you why she asks for something ”.