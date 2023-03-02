A few hours before the start of the 2023 Formula 1 championship, Haas obtained three stars in the Environmental Accreditation Program from the International Federation, a plan that recognizes the best existing practices in the field of environmental sustainability.

The programme, based on a growing three-star rating, was created in 2011 to help all motorsport and mobility players measure and improve their sustainability practices for the sake of the environment, promoting change across the globe. the sector. In fact, not only the Formula 1 teams have to respect these parameters imposed by the FIA, but also external manufacturers and racetracks.

The American team’s journey began with obtaining two-star recognition in December 2021, while a task force was established in all departments last season with the support of external specialists who have provided their support to further improve the internal dynamics of the team.

A recognition goes hand in hand with the goal of F1, which is to become carbon neutral by the end of the decade through a series of actions aimed at reducing emissions, such as focusing on more sustainable fuels. Haas joins other teams, such as Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, Williams, Aston Martin and Sauber who obtained the certification between 2021 and 2022.

“I am very proud of the team to have achieved the FIA ​​three-star environmental accolade, working hard during Formula 1’s longest season to ensure this important milestone is achieved,” commented Guenther Steiner, Team Principal of the.

“This is the highest level of sustainability accolade awarded by the FIA ​​to its stakeholders and it has only spurred us to further review policies and procedures to ensure we remain a benchmark for others. This demonstrates once again that the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is a small but strong team, and this is thanks to the passionate task force that drives our sustainability efforts,” Steiner added.

“I would like to congratulate Haas on this fantastic achievement, becoming the latest team to achieve the highest level of sustainability accolade from the FIA ​​and demonstrating its dedication to creating a more sustainable sport,” said Stefano Domenicali. President and CEO of Formula 1.

“Formula 1 has made a commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030 and while we have made great strides towards this goal, there is still a long way to go to continue on our journey, including the introduction of advanced and sustainable fuels in 2026 which we believe will have a huge impact on the automotive industry at large; it is good to see that the teams are aligned with our goals and are making great strides in sustainability.”