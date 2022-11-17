The Haas F1 team has formalized the agreement with Nico Hülkenberg for the 2023 season.

The thirty-five year old German will replace Mick Schumacher, who is about to conclude his experience in Gene Haas’ team this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Hülkenberg will be on track in less than a week, on the occasion of the test scheduled at Yas Marina on Tuesday 22nd, immediately after the Grand Prix. Nico will be on track with the first single-seater, while the third driver Pietro Fittipaldi has been called up for the second.

Nico Hulkenberg, Aston Martin Photo by: Muhammad Pratama Supriyadillah

“I am very happy to have found a starting position in Formula 1 – commented Hülkenberg – and I have to thank Gene Haas and Gunther Steiner for their trust. I actually feel like I’ve never really left this paddock, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to do what I love most again.”

“There’s work ahead of us to be able to compete with all the other teams in the mid-field and I can’t wait to give my contribution.”

Hülkenberg will thus return to occupy a starting position four years after the conclusion of his adventure in Renault.

In recent seasons, lived as a reserve in the Aston Martin team, he has taken the start of four Grands Prix (two in 2020 and two in 2022) a role that has allowed him to take part in the first two races of the current season, replacing Sebastian Vettel.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I am very pleased to welcome Nico – commented Günther Steiner – the experience and knowledge he brings to the team are evident, with almost 200 Formula 1 Grands Prix held”.

“But above all Nico has the reputation of being a great qualifier as well as a solid and reliable driver. This package, combined with the experience of Kevin Magnussen, allow us to be able to go into next season with a very credible driver line-up that will help us push the forward team”.

Obviously the comment from Mick Schumacher is more bitter, who after two seasons in Formula 1 finds himself excluded from the twenty starting places in view of the 2023 season.

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“This weekend I will compete in my last race with the Haas team – commented Mick on his social channels – I don’t hide that I am very disappointed by the decision not to renew the contract. But beyond that, I want to thank Haas and Ferrari for giving me this opportunity.”

“These two seasons have helped me to mature on a technical and personal front, and it was precisely in difficult moments that I realized how much I love this sport. I’ve had ups and downs, but now I think I deserve a place in Formula 1, and I don’t think to me is a closed chapter”.

Schumacher should soon announce a collaboration with a top-team in the role of third driver.

His destiny is linked to the choice Ricciardo will make, if Daniel decides to return to Red Bull, for Mick there will be an opportunity in Mercedes, vice versa he will become part of the world champion team.