The only 2023 Formula 1 pre-season test will start in 2 days, Thursday 23 February, on the Sakhir track, in Bahrain. But the same track hosted today the first laps of two new single-seaters.

Haas F1 Team and McLaren took advantage of the fact that they had already arrived in Sakhir to do the Shakedown, taking advantage of the 15 kilometers allowed by the FIA’s international sporting code.

The American team lined up newcomer Nico Hulkenberg at the wheel of the VF-23, making his debut with the new team and with the 2023 single-seater.

The German lapped both in the morning and in the afternoon using a set of Pirelli Demo tyres, the only ones available for taking advantage of Shakedowns and filming days.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Hulkenberg will also be the first to take the VF-23 to the track during the first day of the three scheduled for the Sakhir test.

In the morning the car built by Dallara will be at his disposal, while in the afternoon it will be the turn of teammate Kevin Magnussen.

The McLaren MCL60 also took to the track in Sakhir, again to take advantage of the few kilometers allowed for the shakedown.

The Woking team entrusted the single-seater – which bears a celebratory name linked to the 60th anniversary of the team’s foundation by Bruce McLaren – to Lando Norris, with rookie Oscar Piastri an interested spectator from the team’s pits.

The three-day test programs for the team led by Andrea Stella still need to be defined. It is not yet clear whether Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri will start testing on February 23 in Bahrain.