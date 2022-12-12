Haas homologated the VF-23 chassis and nose. The American team directed by Gunther Steiner is the first to formalize that next year’s car has already passed the crash tests, so it is in an advanced stage of construction.

Once again this year the single-seater is the result of an all-Italian collaboration, given that the project was overseen by Simone Resta with the support of the technicians who work in Maranello in the factory set up last year between the Cavallino Sport Management and the Fiorano, where the new Reparto Corse simulator is also located, which is also used by Haas, just like the wind tunnel.

The VF-23 had no homologation problems passing all the destructive tests at the CSI in Bollate, the test center recognized by the FIA ​​which has been operating for over 25 years, after having also passed the static tests which can be carried out at the Constructor’s headquarters, in this case the Dallara of Varane de’ Melegari.

Hass will be on track next season with a pair of experienced riders as the confirmed Kevin Magnussen will be joined by the expert Nico Hulkenberg wanted by Gunther Steiner in place of Mick Schumacher. The American team is counting on the German driver’s set-up skills to make a leap in quality: the goal is to find a performance standard in the points area to maintain throughout the season without the sensational ups and downs of 2022.