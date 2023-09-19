After the difficult weekend in Monza, in which Haas had to deal with set-up problems also due to the lack of specific components for the Brianza track, in Singapore the American team hoped to be able to avoid the last positions.

Compared to other events, the team hoped that the low-speed corners would help the car move up the rankings, with the idea that the greater aerodynamic load required by the Asian track would guarantee a better balance, also reducing the sliding of the rear tires found on the low load tracks. However, as confirmed on the eve of the weekend, Haas was aware that getting into the points would be complicated, especially if the degradation proved to be marked.

After the free sessions on Friday, confidence has grown, especially in view of qualifying, a session where over the course of the season the American team has often performed well, also collecting some good stand-out results. Despite the growing confidence, the double top ten surprised both drivers, who expected to be on the verge of a rather heated fight to access Q3.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, the rest of the field on the opening lap Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Also surprising was the sixth place of Kevin Magnussen, who up to that point of the season had not achieved great results in qualifying, where one is more at the limit with the car. In fact, since the beginning of the championship, the Dane has suffered from the characteristics of a car that does not go well with his usual driving style, which instead prefers softer and less sharp trajectories. Race after race, the engineers tried to adapt the set-up to give him more confidence behind the wheel, but the characteristics of the Singapore circuit helped in this case. Fewer long and wide corners, but many 90 degree bends where entry and exit can be managed differently, which allowed the Dane to feel a better feeling with the car than usual.

“For me [qui] it’s more natural to drive, I don’t need to think so much, I can drive as it comes naturally to me. This weekend was especially like this, with this track that doesn’t have wide radius corners, but 90 degree curves. It helps my style, but it’s still good progress,” Magnussen explained at the end of qualifying.

Knowing that the VF-23 generally performs better on a single lap than on long distances, the hope was to resist for as long as possible inside the top ten, trying to make up for the now usual tire wear. At the start, Magnussen did not find the necessary space to resist the attacks of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, thus losing two positions in the space of a few meters despite attempts to defend himself, in particular on the Frenchman from Alpine.

Once the situation was stabilised, the rather slow pace set by the two Ferraris helped to contain tire wear in the first part of the race, even if both Haas drivers were unable to do much against Max Verstappen’s comeback, capable of overtaking both in six turns. The entry of the safety car after Logan Sargeant’s accident gave the opportunity to all the drivers who had started on average to stop and switch to the harder compound, including the drivers of the American team themselves: however, being close on the track, Hulkenberg was forced to wait for his teammate to make his stop, thus being overtaken by three cars.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

At that point, most of the hopes fell on Magnussen, who quickly returned to the points after overtaking Valtteri Bottas, who had been left out having started directly on the hardest compound ever. Pass after pass, trying to resist Pierre Gasly’s attacks, the Dane however began to suffer more and more from tire degradation, especially at the rear, and then went wide right at turn seven in an attempt to defend the Frenchman. of the Alpine. An error that actually had its origins previously, due to a problem with the rear brakes in turn two which caused him to end up on the escape route, losing precious tenths on Gasly, who then led the attack in the following moments with the DRS .

“I thought it was all over when I was passed by Pierre Gasly and McLaren. I had a brake problem, I went wide at the second corner, went off the track and came back in, so I thought it was all over.” However, it was a long shot that cost him dearly, causing him to slip from tenth to fifth place, with his coverage now at its limit.

Fortunately, the entry of the Virtual Safety Car gave an opportunity to come back and put on the soft tire with which to try to attack in the final part of the race against the opponents’ hard tyres. Despite the twenty-five second gap from the points zone after the stop, Magnussen began to make up time lap after lap, also taking advantage of the various duels involving Sergio Perez and Alex Albon, with the Williams driver coming out on top in an attempt of overtaking. This allowed the Dane to move up the rankings to eleventh place, around eleven seconds from the top ten: an apparently bitter position, but which took on a totally different meaning a few kilometers from the checkered flag.

The accident that occurred to George Russell during the last lap in fact allowed everyone behind him to gain a position, including the Haas rider himself, who thus returned to the top ten, gaining a point fundamental for the constructors’ classification. In fact, thanks to the tenth place obtained by Magnussen, the American team can now count on a two-point advantage over Alfa Romeo with seven Grands Prix to go. It’s still early to claim victory, but it’s an important step while waiting for the big package of updates that the team will bring to Austin.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“I am very satisfied. It was a tough fight. I don’t think I’ve ever fought so hard for a point. But I really wanted to, after the good qualifying it would have been really disappointing not to be able to achieve anything. At a certain point it seemed difficult. After the problem in turn two I thought it was over. My tires were finished. So we made the pit stop for the softs, and it worked very well,” explained Magnussen.

“The pace was good. I made up a few positions. Then some people had problems and I got a point. I’m happy I worked hard for this. I tried to do my best. I wanted to make sure there was no stone left unturned, and that paid off for me.”

“That’s what I always say, we go to these races and we know that our race pace won’t be that good as tire degradation is not on our side. We just have to be ready to seize any opportunity. And today we did it. I work very hard for this. And… it feels so good when it pays off. I train in the gym. And today I worked really hard in the car. So yeah, it’s nice to get something. At the end of the day we are competitors, we want to prove and achieve something.”