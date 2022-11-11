There is still a box to fill in to have the definitive starting grid for the 2023 season. To date, Haas is the only team that has yet to decide who will be Kevin Magnussen’s teammate next year and the choice is between Mick Schumacher, that in this way he would continue his F1 adventure for the third season always with the team of Gene Haas, and Nico Hulkenberg.

Schumacher struggled to match teammate Kevin Magnussen by scoring half of the points and finishing only twice in the top 10.

Team principal Guntther Steiner has always stressed that Haas has not been in a hurry to make a decision, but at the Thursday press conference he said that while he still has to decide, he hopes a choice can be made next week.

“We hope that next week we can announce something,” said Steiner who then added that he cannot guarantee that on the occasion of the last weekend of the season the team will really be able to make an announcement.

In fact, Steiner explained that Haas wants to make the choice shortly before the post-season tests in Abu Dhabi, which will take place on the Tuesday following the race.

“We want the driver he will drive next year to be present at the Abu Dhabi tests,” said Steiner. “For the rest we want to make the best possible decision, and time helps to make good decisions.”

Hulkenberg hasn’t raced full-time in F1 since 2019, but made two appearances as a replacement for Aston Martin earlier in the season when Sebastian Vettel was forced to raise the white flag due to COVID-19 positivity.

Steiner stressed that the choice of the driver who will join Magnussen must coincide with the growth projects that the team has planned.

“I think next year we will take a step forward in the development of our car,” said Steiner. “We have done a lot of analysis on what we have done this year and on how we can improve the team”.

“It does not depend on a single race. We are thinking in the medium term, not just in the short term. The short term was a few years ago.”

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Schumacher achieved a better finish, sixth place, at the Austrian Grand Prix in July and in the eight races since then he and Magnussen are tied, 4 to 4, in their heads up.

Magnussen, however, can boast more points in the standings than the German thanks to an excellent start to the season, when Haas were most competitive, and recently finished ninth in Austin.

Steiner said he wanted to better understand the reasons for Schumacher’s ups and downs over the course of this year by pointing out how the team needs to get rid of its fluctuating form.

“This is always a big waste of energy for everyone,” he said. “Mondays are difficult when there are these ups and downs”.