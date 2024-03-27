Guenther Steiner leaves from one door and re-enters from another. The building in question is the same and bears the name of Formula 1.

The former Haas team principal, after leaving his role and the American team just a few weeks ago, will return to have a role in the world championship Circus and will do so shortly. To be precise in the month of May, when he will be the ambassador of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

The 58-year-old who drove Haas from the first season – in 2016 – until the end of the last one, has in the meantime become a real character, a cult face for many Formula 1 fans also thanks to Drive to Survive, the famous series created year after year by Netflix.

Steiner will thus have the task of promoting the first of the three events in the 2024 F1 calendar to be held in Florida: “I am really very happy to have been appointed ambassador for the Miami Grand Prix, which has become one of my favorite events”.

“I have seen first-hand the great growth that Formula 1 is having in the United States and I believe that there is so much more potential to see it grow further, especially with races like Miami on the calendar.”

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal of Haas F1 Team, takes a selfie with a fan Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Steiner has lived in the United States for several years now and also has a business related to the production of composite materials. Thanks to his former role and the popularity achieved thanks to Drive to Survive, he is destined to remain a reference figure for F1 in the United States and also for the series created by Netflix.

“Guenther has become a very popular name for F1 fans of all ages and is a perfect ambassador for our race,” said Miami GP president Tyler Epp.

“He embodies the competitive spirit of the sport and has a clear vision of what Formula 1 can be in America. Having someone of his experience, his reputation and his way of being will undoubtedly increase the enthusiasm and bring our race weekend at a higher level”.

Recently, Steiner said he was happy to have left Haas. Perhaps, he added, he should have separated from the American team sooner, but he also added an important phrase linked to his future: “I would definitely return to Formula 1. But it must be the right project, a project done well”.