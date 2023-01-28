When the Formula 1 went to Melbourne in March 2020 and had to turn white due to Covid – without competing in the Australian GP – and especially in the following uncertain months of lockdown and pandemic, it would have been really difficult to predict the ‘boom’ of interest that would shortly thereafter live the category. The release, just a few weeks before, of the series Drive to Survive 2 on Netflixassociated with the constant presence of pilots on social media and gaming platforms such as Twitchhave in fact given F1 an unexpected new wave of audiences, mostly young, who would have been passionate about the stories of the drivers and their battles on the track, exasperated by the memorable duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in 2021.

Faces such as Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Lando Norris, but also Gunther Steiner and Daniel Ricciardo have become familiar to an increasingly large audience, as was noticed for example with the arrival in the United States, when they were overwhelmed by the fan affection. In fact, a 2021 research highlighted how the 34% of current enthusiasts have been following Formula 1 for five years or less. And a recent interview by Toto Wolff, number one of the Mercedes team, ad Auto, Motor und Sport explained that the growing interest towards the queen category of motoring it came mostly from target 15-35 years and that the 40% of this interest group was composed of the female audience. An evolution that has brought great attention to the spectacle given by Formula 1. However, the Austrian manager also wanted to underline the danger of “overexposure”carefully evaluated for example in the discussions on the opportunity to increase the number of races on the calendar.

Certainly the teams, considering the significant increase in notoriety and audience, will have rethought to when Liberty Media offered them shares in Formula 1 and nobody accepted the offer: “We would have tripled the purchase price, it would obviously have been a good investment“, acknowledged Toto Wolff.