In the qualifications of the British GPBritish drivers occupy the top three positions on the grid Silverstone: George Russell in pole position, followed by his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton And Landon Norris on McLaren. Max Verstappen is fourth while the Ferrari I’m in trouble, with Carlos Sainz seventh and Charles Leclerc who was even eliminated in Q2 and starts from 11th position.

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP 1 63 George Russell Mercedes 1’25.819 2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’25.990 +0.171 3 4 Landon Norris McLaren Mercedes 1’26.030 +0.211 4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 1’26.203 +0.384 5 81 Oscar Plates McLaren Mercedes 1’26.237 +0.418 6 27 Nico Hulkenberg HaasFerrari 1’26.338 +0.519 7 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’26.509 +0.690 8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1’26.585 +0.766 9 23 Alexander Albon Williams-Mercedes 1’26.640 +0.821 10 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1’26.917 +1.098 11 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’27.097 12 2 Logan Sargeant Williams-Mercedes 1’27.175 13 22 Yuki-Tsunoda Rb Honda RBPT 1’27.269 14 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 1’27.867 15 3 Daniel Ricciardo Rb Honda RBPT 1’27.949 16 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 1’32.431 17 20 Kevin Magnussen HaasFerrari 1’32.905 18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1’34.557 19 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 1’38.348 20 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1’39.804 The F1 starting grid after qualifying for the 2024 British GP

In qualifying for the British GP, the unstable weather created uncertainty in Q1, with the Silverstone track alternating between wet and dryputting even Verstappen at risk.

Verstappen was beaten by the English drivers on the Silverstone track

The developments of McLaren And Mercedes they made the Red Bull less dominant, allowing the Silver Arrows to monopolize the front row with Russell on pole with a time of 1’25.819 and Hamilton second, almost two tenths from his teammate.

Verstappenwith the Red Bull’s floor damaged, achieved the fourth fastest time. Scrolling down the starting grid Plates occupies the fifth position, followed by Hulkenberg in sixth.

Sainz was the best of the Ferrari drivers in qualifying at Silverstone

The Ferrari finally even in England it appeared to be in difficulty: the team decided to play the qualification with the old development package. Sainz he managed to exploit it, qualifying seventh, while Leclerc He only achieved 11th place, being eliminated in Q2.

