Max Verstappen wins the Sprint preceding the United States GP, scheduled for Sunday 23 October on the Austin track. The Dutch Red Bull driver, already world champion for the third consecutive time, prevailed ahead of the Mercedes of the Englishman Lewis Hamilton, 9”465 behind, and the Ferrari of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, third at 17”987. Leclerc will start from pole position in the GP on the Texan track tomorrow.