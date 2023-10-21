Max Verstappen won the Sprint race of the US GP in Austin. The world champion’s Red Bull, which started from pole, won the 100 km race which awards the first points of the F1 weekend. Behind Verstappen comes Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes and Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari to complete the podium. Fourth place for the McLaren of Lando Norris followed by the other red Bull of Sergio Perez and the other red of Carlos Sainz. Seventh place for Pierre Gasly’s Alpine and eighth for George Russell’s Mercedes.