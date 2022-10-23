Max Verstappen is not satisfied and also wins the United States GP after he had already won the world title. The Dutchman equals Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s number of seasonal wins 13, finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes and Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, recovering from 12th starting position. With this success, Red Bull also won the Constructors’ Championship, after 9 years, on the day of the death of Dietrich Mateschitz, founder of Red Bull.

Unlucky race, however, for the other red of Carlos Sainz who, starting from pole position, immediately left the scene after a contact with George Russell’s Mercedes. Sergio Perez’s other Red Bull closes in fourth position in front of George Russell’s silver arrow. Sixth place for Norris, seventh Alonso and eighth Vettel. Magnussen and Tsunoda close the top ten.