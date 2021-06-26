There was no story: Max Verstappen signed his third pole of the season on Red Bull’s home track. At Spielberg the Dutchman was the only one capable of breaking the 1’04 wall, lapping in 1’03 “841 on soft tires, showing what the potential of the RB16B is, unquestionably the best car in the paddock.

Mercedes are not far, but beaten. Lewis Hamilton will be able to line up alongside the world leader, only because Valtteri Bottas, second on the track, will have to drop three positions on the grid due to the penalty that was imposed on him yesterday after the spin in the pit lane during the second free practice session.

Valtteri managed to extract the best of the W12 coming within just 194 thousandths of Red Bull, but it seemed clear that Red Bull manages to make the difference on the straights. Lewis Hamilton tried a personal strategy in Q3, after saving a train of Soft in Q2 (Verstappen and the two black arrows, in fact, made it through the cut with medium tires) he allowed himself three runs in the decisive stage. A gamble that did not pay off because the Englishman aborted the last attempt after a smudge, where a demotivated hair appeared.

Lewis is satisfied, aware that he no longer has the unbeatable car of the past years on his hands: the black arrow has its Achilles heel right in the fastest stretches of the Spielberg high-altitude track, fueling the voices of those who claim that turbo and hybrid Honda are better than Mercedes.

Lando Norris continues to amaze with McLaren: if Daniel Ricciardio remains wrapped up in 13th position, the young Englishman has finished fourth and will start third tomorrow. It must be said that the MCL35 M gave prestige to the Mercedes engine by soaring in the first sector, doing better than the W12s themselves. And this data is indicative to highlight that in the black arrow there is something wrong starting with the excessive load it needs to give its best.

Norris did not get to undermine Hamilton for 53 thousandths, a sign that Mclaren is ready to return to the top team, taking off the label of the decayed noble. The British boy, then, is capable of extraordinary performances that enhance the work of the Woking team.

More was expected from Sergio Perez but he will be able to start fourth (ahead of Bottas) on soft tires, the only one with the reds among the four of the two top teams. The Milton Keynes team did not want to dare to pass Q2 with the middleweight, so it can play the role of stopper on Valtteri.

Charles Leclerc with Ferrari slipped between the two AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda, respectively sixth and eighth. Ferrari gave up something in the flying lap to have a better race pace and the Monegasque is hoping to do better tomorrow even if the AlphaTauri and McLaren looked much more competitive than the Red.

The SF21 goes into trouble when it has the DRS open: if the two Carli want to hope to get back on top, they must keep out of range from the use of the opponents’ mobile wing.

Fernando Alonso also played his part at Spielberg, making a big difference to his team-mate Esteban Ocon: the Spaniard is ninth at the start with a growing A521. Lance Stroll also entered the top 10 with the best Aston Martin.

George Russell is excited and leads Williams to 8 thousandths of a second from the passage in Q3 which would have been miraculous. The Englishman is excellent 11th ahead of Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari. The Spaniard does not make it past the second cut because he finished wide at turn 4 in the good lap and had the time canceled. In the single lap, the Rossa tries too much, as if the Maranello team has worked to make the most of the race pace, to avoid Paul Ricard’s foolishness.

Even Daniel Ricciardo did not go well with McLaren: the Australian shines in free practice, but when it comes to seriousness he seems to repeat the endemic problems in driving style and performance suffers heavily. Seeing the second “papaya” in 13th place highlights that Daniel is unable to extract the full potential of the MCL35 M as Lando Norris is used to.

Sebastian Vettel also ruined the last run with Aston Martin: the German, 15th, only took the observation of standing in front of Antonio Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo that his miracle did it by bringing the car from Hinwil into Q2: you couldn’t ask for more …

Nicholas Latifi does not come out of Q1 with Williams: the Canadian had amazed in the first run, even conquering the ninth time, but the track had a rapid evolution and in the second run he did not pass the trap for 33 thousandths: this time he would have deserved the transition to Q2.

The disappointment is Esteban Ocon who remained enveloped in 17th place with Alpine: the Frenchman has not shone since he renewed his contract with Enstone’s team, paying in direct confrontation with Fernando Alonso.

Kimi Raikkonen’s performance was also not positive: the Finn, who had skipped FP1 to make room for Robert Kubica, never found the feeling with the C41. Iceman suffered from endemic understeer and finished wide at turn 4 on the good lap. He will start in front of only the two Haas of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin who close the grid with the Haas separated by a tenth and a half.