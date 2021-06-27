There Red Bull Honda won the race on the home track Red Bull Ring in Austria. Max Verstappen won the Styrian GP, eighth test of the F1 2021 World Championship before two Mercedes-AMG of Lewis Hamilton is Valterri Bottas. The Dutchman has won his fourth race of the season and tries to make a void in the drivers standings.
Red Bull also stretches among the Constructors. Fifth place for the McLaren by Lando Norris, in front of the two Ferraris of Carlos Sainz is Charles Leclerc
F1 Gp Styria 2021, who won the race at the Red Bull Ring
Max Verstappen at the wheel of the Honda-powered Red Bull he won the Styrian GP starting from pole position. The Dutchman was consistently the fastest all over the Austrian weekend and scored his fourth win of the season.
With this championship success Verstappen has amassed an advantage of 18 points on Lewis Hamilton, who finished the Styrian GP in second position.
Also on the podium Bottas with the other Mercedes-AMG. The Ferrari after the bad qualifying in the race they performed well, winning 5th place with Sainz and the 7th with Leclerc. The latter was the author of a comeback from last place after the contact at the start with Gasly, which forced him to stop in the pits to change the front wing.
F1 2021 STIRIA race podium
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda)
2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG)
3) Valterri Bottas (Mercedes-AMG)
F1 2021 race standings Styria, ORDER OF ARRIVAL
|
POS
|
#
|
PILOT
|
STABLE
|
ENGINE
|
TURNS
|
TIME
|
WITHDRAWAL
|
1
|
33
|
Max Verstappen
|
Red Bull
|
Honda
|
71
|1: 22’18.925
|
2
|
44
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
Mercedes
|
Mercedes
|
71
|
35,743
|
3
|
77
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
Mercedes
|
Mercedes
|
71
|
46.907
|
4
|
11
|
Sergio Perez
|
Red Bull
|
Honda
|
71
|
47,434
|
5
|
4
|
Lando Norris
|
McLaren
|
Mercedes
|
70
|
6
|
55
|
Carlos Sainz Jr.
|
Ferrari
|
Ferrari
|
70
|
7
|
16
|
Charles Leclerc
|
Ferrari
|
Ferrari
|
70
|
8
|
18
|
Lance Stroll
|
Aston Martin
|
Mercedes
|
70
|
9
|
14
|
Fernando Alonso
|
Alpine
|
Renault
|
70
|
10
|
22
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
AlphaTauri
|
Honda
|
70
|
11
|
7
|
Kimi Raikkonen
|
Alfa Romeo
|
Ferrari
|
70
|
12
|
5
|
Sebastian Vettel
|
Aston Martin
|
Mercedes
|
70
|
13
|
3
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
McLaren
|
Mercedes
|
70
|
14
|
31
|
Esteban Ocon
|
Alpine
|
Renault
|
70
|
15
|
99
|
Antonio Giovinazzi
|
Alfa Romeo
|
Ferrari
|
70
|
16
|
47
|
Mick Schumacher
|
Haas
|
Ferrari
|
69
|
17
|
6
|
Nicholas Latifi
|
Williams
|
Mercedes
|
68
|
18
|
9
|
Nikita Mazepin
|
Haas
|
Ferrari
|
68
|
63
|
George Russell
|
Williams
|
Mercedes
|
36
|
Withdrawn
|
10
|
Pierre Gasly
|
AlphaTauri
|
Honda
|
1
|
Contact
