There Red Bull Honda won the race on the home track Red Bull Ring in Austria. Max Verstappen won the Styrian GP, eighth test of the F1 2021 World Championship before two Mercedes-AMG of Lewis Hamilton is Valterri Bottas. The Dutchman has won his fourth race of the season and tries to make a void in the drivers standings.

Red Bull also stretches among the Constructors. Fifth place for the McLaren by Lando Norris, in front of the two Ferraris of Carlos Sainz is Charles Leclerc

F1 Gp Styria 2021, who won the race at the Red Bull Ring

Max Verstappen at the wheel of the Honda-powered Red Bull he won the Styrian GP starting from pole position. The Dutchman was consistently the fastest all over the Austrian weekend and scored his fourth win of the season.

Max Verstappen with Red Bull dominated the Styrian GP from pole

With this championship success Verstappen has amassed an advantage of 18 points on Lewis Hamilton, who finished the Styrian GP in second position.

Also on the podium Bottas with the other Mercedes-AMG. The Ferrari after the bad qualifying in the race they performed well, winning 5th place with Sainz and the 7th with Leclerc. The latter was the author of a comeback from last place after the contact at the start with Gasly, which forced him to stop in the pits to change the front wing.

Leclerc in the Styrian GP was the author of a comeback from last to 7th place

F1 2021 STIRIA race podium

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda)

2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG)

3) Valterri Bottas (Mercedes-AMG)

F1 2021 race standings Styria, ORDER OF ARRIVAL

POS # PILOT STABLE ENGINE TURNS TIME WITHDRAWAL 1 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 71 1: 22’18.925 2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 71 35,743 3 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 71 46.907 4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda 71 47,434 5 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 70 6 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari Ferrari 70 7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 70 8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 70 9 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 70 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda 70 11 7 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 70 12 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 70 13 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 70 14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 70 15 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 70 16 47 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 69 17 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 68 18 9 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari 68 63 George Russell Williams Mercedes 36 Withdrawn 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1 Contact

The classification of the race at the Red Bull Ring, the final order of arrival of the Styrian GP

