



[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the qualifications of the Styrian Grand Prix 2021, eighth stage of the Formula 1 world championship.

Session in progress

Live Q1 standings for the eliminated drivers

16. Latifi

17. Ocon

18. Raikkonen

19. Schumacher

20. Mazepin

15.21 – This is the time monitor at the end of Q1. Except for a whisper Ricciardo.

15.20 – Eliminated Latifi, Ocon, Raikkonen, Schumacher and Mazepin.

Checkered flag

15.19 – Sainz and Perez are secured.

15.18 – Russell even climbs to seventh position.

15.17 – Only the first four remained in the pits: Verstappen, Bottas, Norris and Hamilton.

15.15 – The riders leave the pits for the last run. Obviously Sergio Perez also takes to the track.

15.13 – Along Raikkonen at the corner of Curva-4, the Alfa Romeo driver returns to the track. Latifi’s position suggests that Russell has a chance to hit the top-10 in this Q1. This practically endangers several drivers including Ricciardo, Ocon, Vettel, Sainz and Perez.

15.12 – Perez improves, but is eleventh. Ricciardo 15th. Nobody can feel safe when Q1 is six minutes away.

15.11 – Ocon placed 14th, Alonso eighth. Latifi is ninth.

15.09 – Second Bottas at 48 thousandths from Verstappen, fourth Hamilton at 193. Now the Alpines of Alonso and Ocon are launched, after them we will have the picture of the first run of all. Sainz is ninth between the Aston Martins of Stroll and Vettel, paying almost four tenths to Leclerc.

15.08 – Gasly and Tsunoda are currently fourth and fifth behind Leclerc. Now the Mercedes drivers are launched, mistakes for Perez who is just ninth at 870 thousandths from Verstappen.

15.07 – Verstappen goes into the lead in 1’04 ″ 489, Norris is second at 95 thousandths, Leclerc third at over four tenths.

15.06 – Giovinazzi in 1’05 ″ 536 takes the lead ahead of Russell. Now the time trial of the big names are coming.

15.04 – Mick Schumacher is second at 78 thousandths from Latifi, who lapped in 1’05 ″ 963. Away Mazepin, third at 1.2 ″.

15.02 – Haas pilots and Nicholas Latifi break the ice.

15.01 – We remember the Track-Limits at turns 9 and 10. Even those who break them before launching would see the time trial of the next lap canceled. For now, no one has yet taken to the track.

15.00 – Green light, takes Q1.

14.55 – 30% rain risk in this qualifying session according to FIA forecasts.

14.50 – 25 ° C the air temperature, 55 ° C that of the asphalt.

14.40 – These are the clues that emerged in the PL3 at the telemetric level.

GP Styria 2021: the battle of the thousandths

14.30 – Meanwhile, a radio team perhaps modified by the FOM to create tension between Verstappen and Hamilton is being discussed.

Artifact voltage

14.20 – In PL3 the McLarens remained in the rear, also due to the cancellation of a time that would have placed them where we await them. Andreas Seidl is not worried in view of the Qualifications, where the state of form of the AlphaTauri will have to be verified, able to occupy the virtual third row in the morning session.

14.00 – During PL3 Sebastian Vettel jumped at high speed on the bollard at the exit from Turn-1, but there is no damage on his Aston Martin. The four-time world champion will regularly take part in the Qualifications.

13.50 – Let’s start our direct with what happened this morning. These are the results of the PL3 of the Styrian Grand Prix. Here instead you will find the news minute by minute.