[F1] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the third free practice session of Styrian Grand Prix 2021, eighth stage of the Formula 1 world championship.

PL3 will start at 12:00

11.20 – In the morning the official change of venue for the Russian Grand Prix arrived: from Sochi to St. Petersburg.

11.10 – Let’s start live with the results of yesterday’s sessions.

GP Styria 2021 – Results PL1