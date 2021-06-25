



[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the second free practice session on Styrian Grand Prix 2021, eighth stage of the Formula 1 world championship.

Session in progress

Live PL2 ranking (top-5)

1. Hamilton

2. Verstappen

3. Alonso

4. Leclerc

5. Norris

15.10 – Spin for Sainz at the exit from Turn-5, the Gosser, the detached downhill to the right. He lost his rear after hitting the gravel.

15.08 – Verstappen gets behind Alonso by 8 thousandths, but Hamilton now takes the lead with 285 thousandths ahead of the Dutchman.

15.06 – Alonso returns to the command with the medium compound, 71 thousandths of an advantage over Verstappen. Along Perez at Turn-3.

15.04 – 354 thousandths the delay of Hamilton with the same tire, hard compound also for Leclerc and Sainz, third and fifth. Alonso is second with medium tires.

15.03 – 1’06 ″ 722 and best time for Verstappen with hard rubber.

15.01 – Soft rubber for Russell, besides him for now on the track with medium or hard, no acceleration on the qualifying simulation by the top teams.

15.00 – Obviously a lot of traffic on the track to avoid rain.

Green light

14.58 – However, the track is still passable on slick tires.

14.55 – First drops of rain at the Red Bull Ring.

14.52 – Power unit problems for Pierre Gasly, second in PL1. The AlphaTauri Frenchman will not take part in this second free practice session.

14.50 – 22 ° C the air temperature, 45 ° C that of the asphalt, for now the rain has not yet reached the Red Bull Ring. The risk, however, stands at 80%.

14.45 – PL1 offered many interesting clues, with the teams trying to make the most of the hour available in light of the expected rain this afternoon.

GP Styria 2021, PL1: Mercedes with the unknown set-up

14.30 – Toto Wolff essentially confirms Marko’s allegations: Mercedes questioned the FIA ​​on the subject of pit stops a month ago.

Pit stop directive, Wolff: “A month ago we questioned the FIA”

14.15 – The controversy over the new directive by the FIA ​​on pit stops is raging. Helmut Marko is convinced that Mercedes action is behind it.

Marko against pit stop directive: “Wanted by Mercedes”

14.00 – Let’s start our chronicle by retracing what happened in PL1. Here you will find the news minute by minute, below the results.