



[F1] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the first free practice session on Styrian Grand Prix 2021, eighth stage of the Formula 1 world championship.

PL1 in progress

LIVE – top 5



Verstappen

Gasly

Hamilton

Bottas

Tsunoda

12.18 – Hamilton and Verstappen run with medium compounds in this simulation. Off-track digression at the last corner for the Englishman, who exceeded the track limits.

12.16 – Gasly is also working with the softer compound.

12.14 – Nine drivers on track at the moment, including the two Ferrari drivers, both with soft tires as well as Lando Norris.

12.12 – Gasly’s tough radio team against Carlos Sainz, accused according to the French of having hindered him after the AlphaTauri driver had let him pass.

12.10 – Sergio Perez spinning out of turn 4.

12.09 – Day so far not exciting for Ferrari for now. 10th Charles Leclerc, 11th Sainz.

12.07 – This is the ranking of the times at the moment after the qualification simulation. Now space for long runs.

12.05 – Several times canceled so far, the last one of Bottas who keeps him in fourth place. All the best times of the top -5 currently made with soft tires.

12.03 – Change the ranking again. Back in front of all Verstappen in 1: 05.910.

12.02 – Giovinazzi’s lightning. With the red tires, the Italian Alfa Romeo climbs into fifth position. 1: 06.614 for him.

11.59 – Mercedes double at the moment, Bottas – still on soft tires – gets ahead of Hamilton. The English, however, reviews it immediately. 1: 06.332 for the seven-time champion, with soft tires.

11.56 – Hamilton and Alonso take the lead with soft tires. 1: 06.390 for the English of Mercedes, 1: 06.475 for the Asturian of the Alpine. His time, however, is canceled.

11.54 – Spin Sainz. Error coming out of turn 1 for the Spaniard, who then returned to the track regularly.

11.53 – All the top five are with medium tires. The first with the hardest at the moment is Ocon, sixth.

11.51 – Tsunoda also joins the Honda party: fourth time for the Japanese in 1: 06.860. Four Honda engines in the top four. Then there is Hamilton.

11.48 – Honda hat-trick at the moment. Sergio Perez climbs to third place. 1: 06.800 for the Mexican, behind Verstappen and Gasly.

11.45 – They still lower their respective Verstappen limits (averages) in 1: 06.581 and Gasly, which rises to second place with the time of 1: 06.640.

11.44 – Ocon climbs to fifth place. 1: 07.250 for the Alpine rider. Hard tires for him, the others in front of him are all with medium tires.

11.42 – Perez also improves – 3rd in 1: 07.066 – and Tsunoda – 5th in 1: 07.280.

11.40 – Leclerc’s Ferrari is currently third in 1: 07.228.

11.36 – Off-piste excursion for Schumacher without consequences. Meanwhile, Hamilton improves in with medium tires 1: 07.056. But it remains ahead of Verstappen who turned in 1: 06.936.

11.34 – First times on the scoresheet: Verstappen guide in 1: 07.454. Behind him Hamilton, Leclerc and Stroll. Medium tires for the Dutch and Monegasque, hard for the reigning world champion.

11.32 – Immediately a spin for Kubica’s Alfa Romeo at the hairpin. The Pole, who replaces Raikkonen in these PL1s, is back on track regularly.

11.31 – Almost all immediately on the track to make the most of the time available. At the moment only Red Bulls, Williams and Tsunoda are in the pits.

11.30 – Green flag! The first hour of free practice of the weekend starts.

11.15 – 33 ° the asphalt, 24 ° the air. These are the weather conditions at the Red Bull Ring 15 minutes from the PL1 route. The sky is currently mostly clear, but there are clouds approaching.

11.10 – In the meantime, just in these moments, the reinstatement of the Turkish GP has become official. The Istanbul race, in which Hamilton was crowned world champion last year, will be held on 3 October.

10.30 – The first of the two F1 weekends in Austria will start in an hour. The PL1s of the Styrian GP are disputed.