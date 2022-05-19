Filed the hangover of vip and glamor of You love me, Formula 1 returns home to Europe for the sixth round of the World Championship scheduled on one of the most popular circuits for drivers and engineers. Already the site of the first 2022 preseason tests, the arrival at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya represents a crucial challenge for the rest of the season. Because, after so many atypical or urban tracks, we finally arrive on a track representative of the characteristics of many circuits of the old motoring tradition, as well as logistically close to the team headquarters. As usual, therefore, the Spanish GP is the one designated for the debut of many technical updates that could change the balance of power seen so far. In our roundup, we discover, team by team, how Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes and all the others are preparing for the Montmeló weekend.