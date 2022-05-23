F1 | 2022 Spanish Grand Prix, the podium of those promoted: Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, indomitable lions

1. Mercedes. Her belly on the ground, she went to work. This time it was up to her to understand, binottianamente, while others occupied the professorship. And they will continue to occupy it who knows for how long. If before she looked at the assignment with wide eyes, Mercedes has now started to write, to produce. Steps forward not too timid, porpoising cleared at least on the straight, and then he has that guy with the stigmata of the phenomenon. Never out of the top five, even yesterday on the podium: he gets out of the car, puts his hands in his pockets and finds Max Verstappen there, not the one who comes down the mountain with a flood. True, progress has only partially solved the problems of the W13, but if those two go on the track, force the others to always keep their antennas straight. Even if your project starts with a second delay.

2. Charles Leclerc. The road was that of the second Grand Chelem, but evidently Catalonia, which abolished bullfights in 2015, stopped raging on bulls and got nasty on ponies. Speaking of horses, this time they are the ones who betray. It is the first serious reliability problem, a wake-up call activated in unison with the retirement of Guanyu Zhou, another on foot by a Ferrari engine. Too bad, because he’s driving by phenomenon: the lap in qualifying is something that you save on the stick and ask the priest to start it instead of the wedding march (possibly without comment); race in total management, up to the punch in the stomach. And here’s the even better thing about his weekend: on the radio he is limited to a “Ninth“, He goes back to the pits, gets out of the car, pats everyone. Maybe inside he wanted to craniate the wall, but it would darken the atmosphere more. It turns out that he is the one who encourages others. Attitudes of leaders, in short. As a winning driver, who has not yet won but retains the peace of mind of those who can do it.

3. Indomitable lions. Namely Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. More Nando than Lewis, actually. Both very promoted, mind you, an extra half compliment a Fantonsothe only F1 driver with an employee cloud who does not give up even in the home Grand Prix. Nando unveils a proof of pride and a comeback closed in ninth place among the applause of his audience. Another very loser lately is Hamilton (I never thought I’d write such a sentence), a great protagonist with a fantastic comeback to the foot of the podium. Would he have won without the puncture? Without the puncture it would have been another race. He would have done Russell’s run, more or less. Which is still a great ride, huh.

F1 | 2022 Spanish Grand Prix, the failed podium: Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, tears over the radio

3. Tears over the radio. One pulls down the calendar against the team because the DRS doesn’t work, the other wants to retire after a lap. I understand the frustration of the moment, but is getting the pedal going out of fashion? Then all super friends, if the Grand Prix turns right. I find Leclerc or a Norris much more elegant who, despite being ill, gets in the car and silently does his work.

2. Daniel Ricciardo. Here, who hasn’t done it anymore, and for quite a while, is Danny Ric. Nice smile, nice character, but we’re not in Hollywood, the track would (still) count. He qualifies enough for McLaren’s potential, then yet another anonymous race. As flamboyant outside as shy on the track. He looks like an 18-year-old put in his dad’s car, who for fear of the fine brakes 4 km before the traffic lights. Who knows how long he and the team will stand up to fools.

1. Carlos Sainz. The biggest disappointment of the start of the season. The robotic and calculating Sainz of 2021 is giving way to one Bottassian version of himself, with the aggravating circumstance of not needing the duel to go to meal. It goes perfectly well on its own, and – even worse – in the least indicated moments. In Miami a resistance on Verstappen would have been essential to allow Leclerc to better manage the tires, and instead lasts less than Colantuono at Salernitana. In Barcelona the perfect shipwreck: usual slow motion start, two lost positions, spin, damage to the bottom, despite the overtaking of Hamilton who had restarted from Madrid, he just needs to invest Binotto out of the circuit and make a bingo. You need to go fast when it counts, a good season on an average car is not enough: those can be done by the drivers, in fact, in the average. To win, you usually need something more. That something that Carlitos has for me but he is unable to express. Ferrari’s season will depend a lot on how much he manages to negotiate with the F1-75.

