Sun and heat, with temperatures more similar to summer than to the spring season in which we actually find ourselves. This, in a nutshell, is the forecast forecast for the Catalan Formula 1 weekend. The Spanish GP, the first real stage – after the advance at Imola – of the long European F1 season, promises a dry track and clear skies from Friday to Sunday. . The risk of rain is zero, but an unknown factor for drivers, teams and tires could be represented by high temperatures. In fact, it will start from 30 ° C on Friday and then rise steadily, up to 34 ° C on race day. The expected temperature on Sunday afternoon is even 37 ° C: a real test of endurance for those who will have to spend almost two hours in the cockpit. Obviously, eyes also focused on the risks of tire degradation, which could disrupt racing strategies.

F1 | Spanish Grand Prix, weather forecast

Friday 20 May

Sky: sunny

Possibility of precipitation: 1%

Max / min temperatures: 30/15 ° C

Wind: SSE 11 km / h

Saturday 21st May

Sky: sunny with some clouds

Possibility of precipitation: 0%

Max / min temperatures: 32/16 ° C

Wind: SSW 11 km / h

Sunday 22nd May

Sky: sunny and warm, with some clouds

Possibility of precipitation: 0%

Max / min temperatures: 34/17 ° C

Wind: SW 11 km / h