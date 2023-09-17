Lance Stroll will not participate in the Singapore Grand Prix. Aston Martin announced this, communicating that the decision was made jointly between the driver and the team. The Canadian is still sore due to the bad accident that occurred yesterday during qualifying, specifically in Q1, and has therefore chosen to concentrate on returning to the best possible form for the Japanese GP which will take place in Suzuka next weekend. The English team will also face a huge repair job during this period, as the AMR23 number 18 suffered extensive damage yesterday. The decision not to run the race was made despite the doctors having given Stroll the OK to participate.