The Canadian Aston Martin driver jointly decided with the team not to take part in the start. He will return to Suzuka in a week
Lance Stroll will not participate in the Singapore Grand Prix. Aston Martin announced this, communicating that the decision was made jointly between the driver and the team. The Canadian is still sore due to the bad accident that occurred yesterday during qualifying, specifically in Q1, and has therefore chosen to concentrate on returning to the best possible form for the Japanese GP which will take place in Suzuka next weekend. The English team will also face a huge repair job during this period, as the AMR23 number 18 suffered extensive damage yesterday. The decision not to run the race was made despite the doctors having given Stroll the OK to participate.
crack words
—
These are the words of Mike Crack, team principal of the Aston Martin team: “The whole team is relieved that Lance was able to get out of the car on his own after yesterday’s accident, however he is still feeling the effects of the accident, happened at high speed. Our priority now is that he gets back fully fit quickly. Together we have decided that he will not participate in tonight’s race, so that we can concentrate on returning to the track for next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix “.
