Carlos Sainz with Ferrari confirmed himself as the fastest today in the third free practice of the 2023 Singapore GP. The Spanish driver, leader yesterday on the first day, lapped in 1’32”065 in the last free practice session, leaving Mercedes behind of the British George Russell and the McLaren of the British Lando Norris. Fourth position for the Dutchman Max Verstappen, who via radio expressed his discontent with the stability of his Red Bull, and fifth place for the Ferrari of Monegasque Charles Leclerc. Qualifying will take place at 3pm Italian time, which will define the grid for tomorrow’s GP.