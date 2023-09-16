Third free practice and qualifying for the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore GP scheduled for today 16 September. The Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who achieved the first and second times in the Friday sessions, take to the track today in search of pole position, the objective above all of Max Verstappen. The Dutch Red Bull driver, world champion and championship leader, is looking for his 11th success in a row. The third free practice, qualifying and tomorrow’s GP will be broadcast live on Sky Sport and deferred on TV8.

Saturday 16 September

11.30 am: F1 – free practice 3 (live Sky Sport F1)

3.00 pm: F1 – qualifying (live Sky Sport F1, postponed to 6.30 pm on TV8).

Sunday 17 September

2.00 pm: F1 – race (live Sky Sport F1, delayed at 6.00 pm on TV8).