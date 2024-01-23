F1 times. They are different times in Formula 1 to keep in mind at different times of the day and during the GP weekend. Qualifying times, sprint race times and “long” Grand Prix times vary from circuit to circuit and are broadcast on TV.

In F1 they Qualifying and race times they are chosen through a combination of factors, including logistical, strategic, audience and climate considerations. There International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the Formula 1 promoter, in collaboration with the teams and organizers of the individual circuits, work together to establish the race calendar and session times.

Below you will find a summary table in columns showing for each Formula 1 Grand Prix, the date, location, free practice times (1, 2,3), qualifying times, race times and F1 TV times which allow you to watch the Formula 1 race on Sky Sport, Sat8 and Now.

F1 times, free practice, qualifying, sprint race and 2024 races

DATE GP PL1 PL2 PL3 QUAL. COMPETITION TV TIMES February 29-March 2 Bahrain half past twelve 4:00 pm 1.30pm 5.00pm 4:00 pm Sky March 7-9 Saudi Arabia 2.30pm 6pm 2.30pm 6pm 6pm Sky March 22-24 Australia 02:30 06:00 02:30 06:00 05:00 Sky April 5-7 Japan 04:30 08:00 04:30 08:00 07:00 April 19-21 China (SPRINT) 09.00 May 3-5 Miami (SPRINT) 10pm May 17-19 Imola Emilia Romagna 1.30pm 5pm half past twelve 4:00 pm 3pm Sky, TV8 May 24-26 Monk 1.30pm 5pm half past twelve 4:00 pm 3pm Sky June 7-9 Canada 7.30pm 11pm 6.30pm 10pm 8:00 pm Sky June 21-23 Spain 1.30pm 5pm half past twelve 4:00 pm 3pm Sky June 28-30 Austria (SPRINT) 3pm Sky July 5-7 Great Britain 1.30pm 5pm half past twelve 4:00 pm 4:00 pm Sky July 19-21 Hungary 1.30pm 5pm half past twelve 4:00 pm 3pm Sky July 28-30 Belgium 1.30pm 5pm half past twelve 3pm 3pm Sky August 23-25 Holland half past twelve 4:00 pm half past twelve 3pm 3pm Sky August 30-September Italy Monza 1.30pm 5pm half past twelve 4:00 pm 3pm Sky, TV8 13-15 September Azerbaijan 11:30 3pm 10.30am 2pm 1:00 pm Sky 20-22 September Singapore 11:30 3pm 11:30 3pm 2pm Sky October 18-20 United States (SPRINT) 9pm Sky October 25-27 Mexico 8.30pm 00:00 7.30pm 11pm 9pm Sky November 1-3 Brazil (SPRINT) 6pm Sky November 22-24 Las Vegas 03:30 07:00 01:30 07:00 07:00 Sky 29 Nov -1 Dec Qatar (SPRINT) 6pm Sky December 6-8 Abu Dhabi 10.30am 2pm 11:30 3pm 2pm Sky DATE GP PL1 PL2 PL3 QUAL. COMPETITION TV TIMES F1 2024 times, free practice, qualifying, sprint race and race

Who broadcasts Formula 1 on television? The television rights to Formula 1 are held by Sky Sport until 2027. Sky broadcasts all the races exclusively, from free practice to the Grand Prix, on Sky Sport F1 and in streaming on NOW. TV8 broadcasts a selection of races live, including the Italian Grand Prix.

F1 on TV visible free-to-air for free

It is possible to watch the live broadcast of the following F1 2024 races live on TV8 for free:

Imola Grand Prix (17/19 May)

Italian Grand Prix Monza (30 August/1 September)

You can also watch the other races on TV8 free-to-air but deferred, usually at 6pm on the same Sunday as the GP.

F1 on Sky

Sky Sports F1 it is the Sky channel that broadcasts F1 with a paid subscription (Sport package). Sky Sport F1 broadcasts all Formula 1 races live, from free practice to the Grand Prix, as well as numerous special contents, such as documentaries, interviews and analyses. Sky's Sports package costs 24.90 euros per month for the first 18 months, then 30.90 euros per month. The package includes all Sky Sports channels, including Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts Formula 1 live. The Sports package is also available for streaming on NOW, Sky's streaming service.

How they choose F1 dates and times

Let's see how the Formula1 times are established and the dates on which free practice, qualifying, sprint races and the race are held. Qualifying is usually done the day before the race. They are often held on Saturdays, although they can vary depending on the circuit and the race weekend's schedule. The races, however, usually take place on Sunday.

F1 times for free practice, qualifying and races are established based on several factors:

Television audience : Formula 1 is a global sport and the television audience is a crucial aspect. F1 race times are organized to maximize spectators around the world, taking into account time zone differences and aiming to hit peak audience times.

: Formula 1 is a global sport and the television audience is a crucial aspect. F1 race times are organized to maximize spectators around the world, taking into account time zone differences and aiming to hit peak audience times. Local factors : F1 race organizers and the FIA ​​take into account local constraints and traditions for timetables. For example, in some countries, there may be restrictions on when sporting events are permitted to be held or there may be cultural or religious considerations that must be respected.

: F1 race organizers and the FIA ​​take into account local constraints and traditions for timetables. For example, in some countries, there may be restrictions on when sporting events are permitted to be held or there may be cultural or religious considerations that must be respected. Weather conditions : In some regions, weather conditions can be extreme at certain times of the year. Therefore the times of F1 races are adjusted to avoid the hottest hours of the day or to reduce the risk of rain, thus improving the safety and spectacularity of the competition.

: In some regions, weather conditions can be extreme at certain times of the year. Therefore the times of F1 races are adjusted to avoid the hottest hours of the day or to reduce the risk of rain, thus improving the safety and spectacularity of the competition. Race weekend programming: a Formula 1 race weekend includes several sessions, such as free practice, qualifying and the race. Qualifying and race times are chosen to create a coherent and interesting program for drivers, teams and spectators.

a Formula 1 race weekend includes several sessions, such as free practice, qualifying and the race. Qualifying and race times are chosen to create a coherent and interesting program for drivers, teams and spectators. Fan engagement : the race times are designed to involve the fans as much as possible. This means holding races at times when the public is more likely to attend the event, such as on weekends or in the evenings.

: the race times are designed to involve the fans as much as possible. This means holding races at times when the public is more likely to attend the event, such as on weekends or in the evenings. Security Considerations: Race times must take into account various safety considerations, such as the loss of natural light at sunset or avoiding overlapping with other major events in the same geographic area.

The times of free practice, qualifying and races are usually established a year in advance.

Free practice, qualifying and races in F1 follow schedules established a year in advance.

Read also:

→ 2024 F1 Calendar

→ Formula 1 timetables

→ F1 driver and constructor points as assigned

→ Sprint Race how it works

→ LIVE F1 Times

→ F1 NEWS

→ New F1 Power Unit Regulations 2026

→ What do you think about the F1 season? Drop by F1 discussions on the FORUM!