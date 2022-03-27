Max Verstappen wins the Saudi Arabian GP in front of the Ferraris. The Dutch Red Bull driver, reigning world champion, triumphed ahead of the reds of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in a balanced race up to the checkered flag.

Verstappen scored the decisive overtaking during the 47th of the 50 laps on the Jeddah circuit in the GP characterized by a single safety car bracket: Nicholas Latifi crashed into the barriers in the 17th lap and the episode affected Sergio Perez’s race. The Mexican from Red Bull, who started from pole position, loses ground and comes out of the fight for the podium. Mention for the partial comeback of Lewis Hamilton: the British Mercedes driver, who started from 15th place, climbs up to 10th position and enters the points area.

Leclerc leads the Drivers’ World Championship with 45 points, Sainz is second at 33 and Verstappen third with 25. Ferrari leads the constructors with 78 points, followed by Mercedes (38) and Red Bull (37). The next GP will be held on April 10 in Australia.