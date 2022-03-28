Details made the difference in rewarding Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia at the end of another spectacular duel with Charles Leclerc. First, the Virtual Safety Car canceled out the two-second lead that Charles Leclerc had painstakingly built up following the restart after the Safety Car. Then the yellow flag in the first sector exposed for the collision between Lance Stroll and Alexander Albon prevented the Monegasque from opening the DRS on the finish straight when he had Verstappen’s Red Bull RB18 in his sights. The Ferrari driver consoles himself with the fastest lap and a 45-point haul that allows him to have 20 points ahead of his peers. The World Championship already seems to be theirs, in the light of a Mercedes currently dispersed and very far from being a threat.

‘It’s not a defeat at all’ headlines The Rest of the Carlino. “On the delirious Saudi circuit the drinkers won, thanks to a Verstappen whose fresh world championship glory did not take away the appetite in the least. But Mattia Binotto’s Ferrari offered another great performance. Leclerc, who never misses an opportunity to show himself at the level of his Dutch rival, remains firmly in command of the drivers’ championship, while the Maranello-based company has even more points than Mercedes and Red Bull combined“, writes Leo Turrini. ‘Challenge without respite’ is the title of the editorial edited by Giorgio Terruzzi on The Corriere della Sera, which focuses on the duel between peers Leclerc and Verstappen. Already in 2019 there were sparks between the two, now that Ferrari has returned to being a top car the fight between rivals since the days of karts can return to animate the races: “What happened between Bahrain and Arabia composes an Oscar-worthy manifesto. The performance of both of them is amazing, mistakes are minute while driving on a permanent qualifying pace – reads the Milanese newspaper – the two do not love each other, but they respect each other. They struggle but don’t rotate, at least for now “.

The honeymoon of respect and mutual compliments between Verstappen and Leclerc, however, according to The print it is not meant to last long. “Charles finally goes to congratulate Max and admits that he deserved the success. The two respect each other, one would almost say that they love each other. It will not last long“, the closure of the service signed by Stefano Mancini. Even between Red Bull and Ferrari, peace will last just a few seconds The Republic: “The time for fair play is over. It lasted the time of a grand prix. Ferrari and Red Bull sniffed, understood the wind and decided – both – that it is no longer time to turn the other cheek. Mercedes is not even taken into consideration, Ferrari and Red Bull look beyond their gaze ”.