Sergio Perez wins the pole position of the Saudi Arabian GP at the Jeddah circuit. The Mexican of Red Bull hits the first pole start of his career, lapping in 1’28 “200 and ahead of the Ferraris of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (1’28” 225) and the Spaniard Carlos Sainz (1’28 “402). place for the other Red Bull of the reigning world champion, the Dutch Max Verstappen (1’28 “461).

Fifth time for the French Alpine Esteban Ocon (1’29 “068) who leaves behind the English of the Mercedes George Russell (1’29” 104) and his teammate, the Spaniard Fernando Alonso (1’29 “147). To complete the top ten the Finn of Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas (1’29” 199), the French of the Alpha Tauri Pierre Gasly (1’29 “254) and the Dane of Haas Kevin Magnussen (1 ‘ 29 “588).