In the statistical data recorded by Ayrton Senna in the course of his career there is a small mole in the voice of the so-called missed qualifiers. Unlike today, with a limited number of grid and with minimal gaps, a few decades ago the Formula 1 entered races were more in number than the maximum number of participants. Consequently, due to manifest slowness or technical problems, sometimes even big fish fell into the net of the unskilled.

At the time of the 1984 San Marino Grand Prix, held on May 6, young Ayrton Senna was forced to watch the race from the pits after witnessing the shame of elimination from the grid. His Toleman-Hart remained in the garage due to circumstances not directly linked to the Brazilian’s performance, who had performed real miracles in the first three races. In Brazil, in the first race, Senna qualified 16th, giving his teammate Johnny Cecotto almost two seconds; then in the GPs in South Africa and Belgium he had obtained two sixth places. Formula 1 was discovering one of his brightest talents.

At Imola Senna he arrived on the strength of these first two points, but from the first hours after the arrival in Italy at the Toleman team there was no good air at all. In fact, on Friday the British cars did not turn. The top executives of the team Ted Toleman and Alex Hawkridge criticized the Italian supplier for an alleged poor quality of the tires; they also complained about the lack of reimbursement for the last tests carried out in Kyalami. In the meantime, a negotiation had been entered into with Michelin, which was actually successfully completed with a contract outstanding from the next Grand Prix in France.

Bernie Ecclestone was brought into play to mediate between the parties, and so, with an agreement of tolerance until the end of the Imola weekend, Pirelli agreed to supply the tires to Toleman. On Saturday, therefore, the TG183Bs took to the track having their only attempt to qualify. The situation, however, did not seem so bad: the rest of the times on Friday remained high due to the intermittent rain.

The run-up to pole position rewarded Nelson Piquet in a Brabham-BMW, ​​able to set a time of 1’28 ″ 517. Cecotto, Ayrton’s teammate, was able to capture a decent 19th place, despite being seven seconds behind. On the other hand, Senna did not succeed in the enterprise. He took to the track, but the car did not respond well to his commands: there was in fact a problem with the fuel pressure. He spun over one minute and 41 seconds, 28 degrees. Without any improvement in his technical condition, he finished qualifying in that position and remained out of the 26 places on the grid together with Piercarlo Ghinzani in the Alfa Romeo powered Osella. For him, however, it would have been only a small setback: two Grands Prix later, in Monte Carlo, the Brazilian obtained the famous second place, behind Alain Prost’s McLaren, in a race interrupted by rain.

For the record, the 1984 San Marino Grand Prix was won by Alain Prost on McLaren-TAG, ahead of René Arnoux (Ferrari) and Elio De Angelis (Lotus-Renault).