In recent months, Formula 1 has decided to renew several contracts with Grand Prix promoters, especially those outside Europe, many of which will extend until 2030 and beyond.

However, in Europe the current agreements for Zandvoort, Spa, Imola, Monza and Monaco will expire in 2025, or at the end of next season, although Stefano Domenicali and his team are already working to discuss the respective renewals. For example, regarding the two Italian stages, Sticchi Damiani revealed that negotiations have already started and it is hoped to reach a conclusion by the end of this year: however, the renovation of the two venues also hangs over the renewal , with Monza renovating some aspects of the racetrack last January.

Madrid has already been announced as the new home of the Spanish GP starting in 2026, but Barcelona is not completely out of the picture yet, because it has a contract to hold the race in that season too. There has been talk of rotation for some time, with the likelihood that the events in Holland and Belgium will be paired and held in alternate years, a plan that Domenicali has been studying for some time.

This would reduce the calendar to 23 events, but would also leave room for other events, including the one in Barcelona. Once the contract with the Spanish track has been concluded, Formula 1 could then expand further overseas or in other Asian stages, given that the leaders of the category have never hidden the fact that they have numerous proposals on the table, including a possible return to South Korea.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, precedes Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45, and the rest of the field at the start. Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“In that year [2026] there will be many grands prix, especially in Europe, and we have several options to consider,” Domenicali said, when asked how the 2026 calendar will be managed, when the new regulatory cycle will also begin.

“I think Madrid demonstrates something very important for us, to see that the attention of F1 is there, even in the old continent, where everyone thought: 'Oh, you know, we have to leave Europe, because there is no more interest '. But we have proven the opposite.”

Domenicali then made some mention of the rotation programme, with an announcement that could be announced soon: “I think that in 2026 you will see something interesting. We are discussing with other promoters in Europe to do something that will be announced soon”.

“But Madrid will be a big boost. Because the event will be organized in a place where we will be around the convention area to give the fans the chance to experience the event in an incredible way. But the hub of Spain is Barcelona. C 'It's a big commitment to make a big Grand Prix there in the next two years.”

IFEMA Madrid Photo by: Formula 1

Speaking about the recent spate of long-term contract extensions, Domenicali insisted that it is not just about having guaranteed income streams, but also the stability needed to build events over time. An example contrary to what Formula E is experiencing, which often has to deal with the renunciation of ePrix promoters after a few years, sometimes after just one season, an aspect that makes it difficult to create a stable calendar over time.

“I think, as always, when we make a decision about renewal, there are many elements to consider. First of all, of course, the financial aspect is important, without a doubt. And the fact that we are able to stabilize with some promoters, which we believe represent incredible opportunities, in terms of stability in these markets, is a relevant element to consider.”

“The fact that over the last two years we have been able to ratify incredible agreements with some promoters means that on the one hand, of course, this is a very attractive financial package. But on the other hand, an incredible opportunity to develop our activities in other areas that are added to that linked to promotional compensation. And this is our approach”, added Domenicali. For example, for the Grand Prix in Madrid numerous events linked to Formula 1 are also planned in the city centre, also leaving space for sponsors who will thus have greater visibility.

Domenicali also reiterated that there is no desire, at the moment, to go beyond 24 races.

“It's clear that if you see the development of the regionalization of the calendar, we have gone from being European-centric to a very global development, which needs to be maintained in the future. I just want to confirm the fact that we believe that 24 races is the right number. I think we will play the right way, as I mentioned a little while ago, that we have some opportunities that we want to bring to the market in the next couple of years, starting in 2026.”