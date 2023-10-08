A few hours before the start of the Grand Prix, Sergio Perez ended up under the magnifying glass of the FIA ​​due to what the team did on Saturday evening. During the sprint race, in fact, the Mexican had been involved in contact with Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg which had put him offside.

When the Frenchman attempted to overtake the Haas German, he moved to his right, not knowing that Perez’s car was also on the other side and that Hulkenberg was therefore stuck sandwiched between the two cars on either side of him . The moment Ocon attempted to lunge, the three made contact, triggering a carambola that sent both the Alpine and Red Bull drivers into the gravel.

From the first moments the damage to the bottom and belly of the Mexican’s car seemed significant, but during the checks they turned out to be even more extensive than we could initially imagine, so much so that the chassis had to be replaced. Since the construction of this chassis went beyond the survival cell phase (containing the fuel tank and cockpit) without FIA supervision and before a certain period of time, the new chassis was considered as a third car .

“Chassis 01 and all other components mounted on it at the time of the Sprint were covered promptly at 11.08pm, two hours after the checkered flag was shown at the end of the Sprint. Since chassis 02 was assembled without supervision, it must be considered as a third car available to the competitor. A self-declared technical check sheet for car 11, chassis 02, was submitted at 2.05pm today, 55 minutes before the time the covers are removed,” reads the statement issued by the FIA.

In fact, the chassis would therefore have been assembled beyond the simple survival cell before the time in which it is possible to remove the sheets and FIA seals that impose the curfew, exactly as had happened just over two weeks ago in the case of Logan Sargeant. After the accident in Q1, Williams had begun assembling the new chassis beyond the simple survival cell ahead of schedule. In that case the American driver was punished by starting from the pit lane and an additional ten second penalty to be served during the race.

In addition to replacing the chassis, knowing that we had to start from the back on Perez’s car, the entire Power Unit was also replaced to have supplies for the championship finale, going beyond the number of components allowed with different units.