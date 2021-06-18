[F1] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the first free practice session of 2021 French Grand Prix, seventh stage of the Formula 1 world championship.

PL1 will start at 11:30

11.00 – Flexible wings chapter: Marcin Budkowski stressed that in Alpine the costs were not indifferent to update the rear wing according to the new rules.

10.45 – The second, on the other hand, concerns the absence of the Mission Winnow logo in France and beyond.

Ferrari: the Mission Winnow logo will not be present in Europe

10.30 – Let’s start our chronicle with two announcements on the subject of Ferrari sponsors: the first is the partnership with Amazon Web Services.