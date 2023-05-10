On the occasion of the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna GP – which will be held in Imola from 19 to 21 May next – Trenitalia will make available some special trains which – during the race weekend – will carry out direct routes from some of the main Italian stations and from Zurich, to allow thousands of fans – Italian and not – to reach the “Enzo and Dino Ferrari” International Circuit more easily.

Passengers in possession of a ticket to access the circuit, which will host the sixth round of the 2023 F1 world championship, will be able to use the Frecciarossa, Intercity and EuroCity services (the latter reserved for the international Zurich-Imola section, which will only operate during the day), as well as regional or Trenitalia Tper connections.

The special trains will allow fans and enthusiasts to make a green choice, leaving the car at home and enjoying the show offered by the GP in a sustainable way.

Thanks to the three-year agreement signed by Trenitalia and ACI Sport (a company of the ACI group) whoever – from 8 May 2023 – purchases a ticket to Imola on Frecciarossa, Intercity or Eurocity on trenitalia.com will be able to obtain a 5% discount on the price of the entrance ticket to the Autodrome. Places are inevitably limited, and the offer is valid subject to availability. More information on www.trenitalia.com

As part of the Trenitalia-ACI Sport agreement, CartaFRECCIA Platino and Oro members will also be able to benefit from discounts for some ACI services for training against road hazards – including safe driving courses in the ACI Safe Driving Centers -SARA of Vallelunga (Rome) and Lainate (Milan) – as well as taking advantage of discounts for driving experiences on the Gran Turismo car circuit and for tours of the main Italian racetracks.

More specifically, the Intercity trains will depart from Milan Central Station, Milan Porta Garibaldi, Lecce, Bari Centrale and Pescara, while the high-speed Frecciarossa line will depart from Milan Central Station, Venice Santa Lucia, Bari Centrale, Lecce and Pescara. Eurocity will operate the Zurich-Imola-Zurich section. The special trains are added to the regional offer of Trenitalia and Trenitalia Tper which allows you to reach Imola with 104 trains on Fridays and Saturdays and with 85 trains on Sundays.

Round-trip timetables for special trains running from 19 to 21 May. For more information, consult the website https://www.trenitalia.com/it/offerte_e_servizi/gp-formula-1-di-imola.html

Train Stops Frecciarossa 9803 Milano C.le, Bologna C.le, Imola (at 8:33) Frecciarossa 8801 Venice SL, Venice M., Padua, Rovigo, Ferrara, Bologna C.le, Imola (at 9:01) Frecciarossa 8803 Milano C.le, Parma, Reggio Emilia AV, Modena, Bologna C.le, Imola (a.10:01) Frecciarossa 8828 Imola (p. 19:58), Bologna C.le, Ferrara, Rovigo, Padua, Venice M., Venice SL Frecciarossa 9810 Imola (p. 20:58), Bologna C.le, Reggio Emilia AV, Milan C.le Frecciarossa 8830 Imola (p. 21:58), Bologna Central, Modena, Reggio Emilia AV, Parma and Milan Central Frecciarossa 9806 Bari, Foggia, Termoli, Pescara, Ancona, Rimini, Imola (at 11.58am) Frecciarossa 8819 Imola (p. 6.00pm), Faenza, Forlì, Cesena, Rimini, Pesaro, Ancona, S. Benedetto, Pescara, Termoli, Foggia, Barletta and Bari

Extraordinary Intercity stops

Train Provenance Departure Stop Destination I arrive IC 605 MILAN C.LE 7.05 Imola (10.17) LECCE 19.55 IC 604 PESCARA 7.02 Imola (10.39) MILAN C.LE 1.40pm IC 607 MI.P.GARIBALDI 9.10 Imola (12.17) LECCE 20.40 IC 606 BARI C.LE 5.55 Imola (12.37) BOLOGNA C.LE 13.00 IC 1545 * MILAN C.LE 10.00 Imola (12.45) LECCE 22.01 IC 1546 ** LECCE 9.35 Imola (18.17) MILAN C.LE 21.15 IC 613 MILAN C.LE 15.05 Imola (18.19) PESCARA 22.05 IC 612 LECCE 8.35 Imola (18.37) MILAN C.LE 21.40 IC 614 LECCE 11.54 Imola (20.37) MILAN C.LE 11.40pm

* Takes place on Saturdays

** It takes place on Sundays

Extraordinary stops Eurocity