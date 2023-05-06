They are called the hills of passion and they are the motor version of the gallery in opera houses: connoisseurs of engines flock here, those who know how to recognize the pilots not only by their helmets but also by their driving style.

The organizers of the Qatar Airways GP of Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna – which will take place at the “Enzo e Dino Ferrari” International Circuit in Imola from 19 to 21 May – have reserved new grass and circular seats for them on sale from Monday 8 May starting at 12 on the websites www.autodromoimola.it and ticketone.it.

In detail, these are 2,000 new Prato Tosa 2 seats, to which another 1,660 will be added for Prato Tosa that were already on sale. The prices of Prato Tosa 2 are identical to those of Prato Tosa: that is, on Friday it will cost 50 euros (25 reduced under 12), Saturday 60 euros (30 reduced), Sunday 90 euros (45 reduced).

The season ticket for the Prato, which entitles you to enter for all three days, costs 110 euros (55 reduced).

About 10,000 tickets are still on sale for the day of the Grand Prix.

Not just the track: behind the central grandstand fans will find the Fanzone which will be open every day, free of charge, for those in possession of the GP ticket, from 8 to 20 (the concerts will continue until 21).

Extraordinary prologue with free admission for citizens on Thursday 18, from 1 pm. Enthusiasts will be able to admire, among other things, the extraordinary scenery of the “Enzo and Dino Ferrari” International Autodrome and the Grand Prix paddock, aboard a wheel panoramic 32 meters high. There will also be the riders in the Fanzone: they are expected on Friday from 10.40 to 12.20 and on Saturday from 9.30 to 10.30.