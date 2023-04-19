The Fanzone will be open every day, free of charge, for those in possession of the GP ticket. Extraordinary prologue with free admission for citizens on Thursday 18, from 1 pm. Enthusiasts will be able to admire, among other things, the extraordinary scenery of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari and the Grand Prix paddock, offered by a 32-high Ferris wheel .. .Keep reading

