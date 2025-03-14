After 3 long months of drought after the end of the previous championship, Formula 1 returns in Australia, a scenario that will begin the exciting 2025 season. The Albert Park circuit It is again the first calendar event after 5 campaigns outside that position.

Being the last year of the current technical regulations, the theory marks that the teams come much more equal, which invites you to think that the details will make the difference and that the show is almost assured.

The preseason tests are not the most accurate indicator, however, the tests in Sakhir left 2 clear things: there are 4 teams in the head and a very tight middle area. The positions that give points will be very coveted by the medium -table teams, among which are Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz.

It will not be a simple year for the Spaniards in the F1. Aston Martin team He has left more shadows than lights in his appearances and the Asturian was already clear in Baréin: “We have to do perfect weekends to enter the points.” The Silverstone team is one of the great candidates to leave the development of AMR25 early to focus on the 2026 car, with Adrian Newy at the head of the car of the new regulations.









On the other side of the currency is the Madrid. Ferrari’s former has landed in Williams and his knowledge acquired in Maranello have been of great help to retouch the FW47, as James Vowles, team leader, said. Those of Grove seem to be one point above their competitors in the middle zone, although everything will be seen in Albert Park.

McLaren part as a favorite after winning the title of builders last year and showing solidity in the tests, however, he will not have it simple to dominate. Behind him Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull. In the Italian team they expect 2025 to be their year thanks to the pair formed by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, although it will be necessary to see if they do not sink among the egos of their pilots.

The ‘Silver Star’ team will depend on George Russell and the debutant Kimi Antonelli, who must prove whether Toto Wolff’s bet for him was successful. It seems that Red Bull is not dating as Max Verstappen would like and having another bad season, the retreat of tetrampone appears with danger.

Australian GP Hours 2025

Friday, March 14: Free 1 at 02:30 hours and free 2 at 06:00 hours.

Saturday, March 15: Free 3 at 02:30 hours and classification at 06:00 hours.

Sunday March 16: The race is celebrated at 05:00 hours

Where to see the Australia Grand Prix of F1 live

In Spain, the Australian Grand Prix, Like the rest of the Formula 1 2025 World Cup, it can be followed live on television in Dazn, owner of the broadcast rights in this country, and through the Movistar + and Amazon Prime Video payment platforms, on the Dazn F1 channel.

The first date of the season can be followed through the ABC.es website, where fans will find the most complete weekend information in Albert Park.