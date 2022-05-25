The seventh round of the Formula 1 World Championship is one of the very classics of F1, both for the location and for the peculiarities of the track that winds through the winding streets of the Principality of Monaco.

A victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, which together with the victory at Le Mans and Indianapolis award the so-called Triple Crown, is probably the dream of any driver, due to its myth and its difficulty: it is perhaps one of the few tracks where the driver still plays a decisive role.

The register of winners in the Principality Grand Prix is ​​full of the great names that have made the history of motoring: Senna, Schumacher are just two of the great interpreters on the Monegasque roads with 11 victories in two.

The Monte Carlo city track covers a total of just over 3.3 km, making it the shortest circuit in the World Championship and with the lowest average speed, due to the winding and narrow roadway.

For the occasion, the single-seaters feature specific aerodynamic solutions with high downforce and a small turning radius to be able to tackle some very tight curves, such as curve 6, or that of the Old Station.

The MegaRide engineers analyzed the Monegasque track, highlighting its criticalities and peculiar aspects, with particular reference to tire management.

Tires should not suffer much on the roads of the Principality unlike brakes which are heavily stressed: the use of technical solutions capable of increasing the heat exchange surface of the discs, such as the maximum number of holes, cannot be excluded. necessary for cooling the braking system.

In particular, there are some decidedly critical braking situations, as evidenced by the graph in which the longitudinal friction power generated during acceleration and braking was represented.

The attention of the technicians was concentrated above all on curve 1, the Saint Devote, and curve 10, the Nouvelle Chicane, where there are peaks of energy generated in the front tires. Turn 15, in the Piscine area, also places significant strain on the tires, especially the front right.

Confirming the great effort required by turn 1, the MegaRide technicians analyzed the increase in the tread temperature of the front left tire at Saint Devote, or turn 1. As evident there is a stress on the tire in question which can be quantified in an increase 35% thermal.

Pirelli has decided to bring the three softest compounds of the entire set, the C3, C4 and C5, as usual for a standard street circuit like that of Monaco.

Like all street circuits, it is to be expected that there will not be much wear, given the low abrasive nature of the road surface. On the other hand, a major evolution in the grip offered by the asphalt is to be expected, which will tend to be increasingly greater as the track tires increase, lap after lap.