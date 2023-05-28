race results, classification and order of arrival of the F1 race Monte Carlo GP In the Principality of Monacosixth race of 2023 Formula 1 World Championshipwon by Max Verstappenbefore Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) ed Esteban Ocon third with Alpine. Far from the first two Ferrari who finished the Monaco GP in sixth position with Charles Leclerc and in octave with Carlos Sainz.

Max Verstappen on the historic track of Monte Carlo he won and dominated the race, despite the rain in the final stages of the GP. As per tradition in the Principality, the positions obtained in qualification were decisive for the classification of the race.

F1 start of the Monaco GP 2023

In fact, the riders climbed onto the podium in the first three grid pitches, after the penalty imposed on Charles Leclerc who was in fact third fastest on Saturday ahead of Ocon.

The race went by without too many jolts until in the final about 25 laps from the end of the race, the rain he started to crash between turns 4 and 8, wreaking havoc on the track.

Verstappen won the 2023 Monaco F1 GP

Even in this chaotic phase Max Verstappen had no problem managing the tire change and to deservedly win the race ahead of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon

F1 race podium 2023 MONACO

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

3) Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

F1 2023 race standings MONACO, FINISH ORDER

POS # PILOT STABLE LAPS TIME 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 78 1:48’51.980 2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 78 27,921 3 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 78 36,990 4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 78 39.062 5 63 George Russell Mercedes 78 56,284 6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 78 1’01.890 7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 78 1’02.362 8 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 78 1’03.391 9 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 77 1 lap 10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 77 1 lap 11 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 77 1 lap 12 21 Nyck DeVries Alpha Tauri Red Bull 77 1 lap 13 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 77 1 lap 14 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 77 1 lap 15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri Red Bull 76 2 Laps 16 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 76 2 Laps 17 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 76 2 Laps 18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 76 2 Laps 19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 70 Retired 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 53 Spin Final classification, order of arrival of the Monaco F1 GP 2023

