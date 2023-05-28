race results, classification and order of arrival of the F1 race Monte Carlo GP In the Principality of Monacosixth race of 2023 Formula 1 World Championshipwon by Max Verstappenbefore Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) ed Esteban Ocon third with Alpine. Far from the first two Ferrari who finished the Monaco GP in sixth position with Charles Leclerc and in octave with Carlos Sainz.
Max Verstappen on the historic track of Monte Carlo he won and dominated the race, despite the rain in the final stages of the GP. As per tradition in the Principality, the positions obtained in qualification were decisive for the classification of the race.
In fact, the riders climbed onto the podium in the first three grid pitches, after the penalty imposed on Charles Leclerc who was in fact third fastest on Saturday ahead of Ocon.
The race went by without too many jolts until in the final about 25 laps from the end of the race, the rain he started to crash between turns 4 and 8, wreaking havoc on the track.
Even in this chaotic phase Max Verstappen had no problem managing the tire change and to deservedly win the race ahead of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon
F1 race podium 2023 MONACO
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
3) Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
F1 2023 race standings MONACO, FINISH ORDER
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|LAPS
|TIME
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|78
|1:48’51.980
|2
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|78
|27,921
|3
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|78
|36,990
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|78
|39.062
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|78
|56,284
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|78
|1’01.890
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|78
|1’02.362
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|78
|1’03.391
|9
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|77
|1 lap
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|77
|1 lap
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|77
|1 lap
|12
|21
|Nyck DeVries
|Alpha Tauri Red Bull
|77
|1 lap
|13
|24
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|77
|1 lap
|14
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|77
|1 lap
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri Red Bull
|76
|2 Laps
|16
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|76
|2 Laps
|17
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|76
|2 Laps
|18
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|76
|2 Laps
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|70
|Retired
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|53
|Spin
