The Miami International Autodrome is a non-permanent circuit built around the Miami Dolphin NFL franchise stadium where Formula 1 has set up its paddock.

Run counter-clockwise, it bears notable similarities to the Jeddah and Baku circuits, with which it shares a varied layout of very slow corners and very fast straight sections.

Here too the setup will be complex and compromised to try to be efficient in every area of ​​the track.

MegaRide Chart, Miami GP Photo by: MegaRide

The tires on the right side, especially the rear, are the most stressed, especially in the sequence between turn 6 and turn 8. However, this stress is counterbalanced by the next almost straight section

The unflattering comments of several drivers last year made it necessary to resurface the road surface which should guarantee greater grip on paper following the use of a new mix of aggregates.

The expected high temperatures should favor the triggering of marked tire degradation but the rather changeable weather in Florida could change the cards on the table. Hence the rather balanced choice by Pirelli to opt for the medium set formed by the C2/C3/C4 compounds.

MegaRide Chart, Miami GP Photo by: MegaRide