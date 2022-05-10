Is it Red Bull that won the Miami GP or is it Ferrari that lost it? The question may seem specious, because the result of the Florida race cannot be changed. In reality, finding an answer can allow us to understand, in a less emotional way, what actually happened in America.

In the hot analyzes we had highlighted the superiority of Red Bull: Mattia Binotto himself had admitted it after the race and quantified it in a couple of tenths per lap. All in all, a small difference, but enough to define a result in Max Verstappen’s favor.

The US success of Max, combined with the victory at Imola, has suggested that the RB18 has taken off on a technical level, as Charles Leclerc has not made the slightest mistake in the race in an attempt to follow in the Dutchman’s footsteps to exploit a possible error by Verstappen which, however, did not occur.

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

But are we sure that this is the case? The Ferrari team principal emphasized the need to focus on the technical updates that will be seen in Barcelona to close the gap with Milton Keynes, especially as Adrian Newey’s staff has evolved the RB18 race after race, while the red essentially remained the one that debuted.

The speech is flawless, but trying to document an analysis of the weekend just ended, data emerges that deserve to be reread more carefully. The first number that must make us think is 18. We are talking about the temperature delta on the asphalt that was recorded between qualifying and the race, while in the air values ​​there was not a great fluctuation, since there was no it never went below 30 degrees.

On Saturday it was 54 degrees during FP3 and on Sunday it dropped to 36 degrees during the race. A very big leap that changed the cards on the table together with the evening rain that erased the tires of the track of the previous two days.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 overtakes Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

We went from seeing two Ferraris on the front row to winning Red Bull with Max Verstappen. It has been said that the Dutchman did not make a perfect lap in the last run of Q3, but if we want to be picky we can say that Charles Leclerc was also not perfect, even though he signed his 12th career pole position.

Wanting to simplify the data, we can say that we have gone from a Ferrari capable of managing the margin of one tenth in the flying lap on Red Bull, to give it two tenths in the race. It seemed clear that the F1-75 was aerodynamically too loaded.

The loaded rear wing of the Ferrari F1-75 equipped with a nolder in free practice Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In free practice on Friday, the humid heat of Miami, combined with the asphalt that tended to crumble (it was re-bitumized several times), advised the Maranello team not to debut the unloaded rear wing that had been announced and which, instead, it remained in the garages: the Cavallino technicians, in short, with the full support of the two riders, decided to give up some maximum speed, to seek maximum grip on a slippery asphalt, in order to enhance the qualities of acceleration and traction of the red.

The choice turned out to be perfect after qualifying, but it became counterproductive for the race. The drastic drop in temperature, in fact, made the track less slippery, so Red Bull did not suffer in the slightest on the medium tires, while Ferrari found itself with a car too stuck to the ground, even more unable to express its speed. best maximum.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz congratulate themselves after the all-Ferrari front row in Miami Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

On the contrary, we saw the graining appear on Leclerc’s front right, which forced the Monegasque to reduce his pace, then having to bow his head to Verstappen’s attack. In short, everything worked against F1-75. What was a bet launched on Friday turned out to be a losing choice, but it was not easy to predict the climate changes that followed.

But if everything has conspired against the red, the same cannot be said for Red Bull: Verstappen on Friday had managed to do a few laps due to problems with the gearbox first and then with the hydraulic system, which had resulted in a fire. in the rear right corner due to an overheating that kept him in the pits for a long time, provoking the piqued reaction of the world champion, eager to learn a track as difficult as it is insidious.

The drastic drop in temperatures on Sunday certainly helped the reliability of the RB18 which did not suffer from tire degradation and, above all, protected it from overheating which still makes it a fragile car in certain components.

In conclusion, it is more correct to consider the Miami race a GP lost by Ferrari. Fortunately, with two reds on the podium, the cost was limited. And from Barcelona, ​​with the introduction of the F1-75 news, another challenge begins, that of developments …