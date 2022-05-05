Formula 1 is a basically conservative environment. Only in recent years, under the strong push of Liberty Media, has the paddock accepted changes and innovations that previously would have been rejected at the first proposal.

Not everything that is new must in principle be considered a step forward or good for sport, and it is right that there are different currents at the tables of comparison to avoid that the commercial logics have the green light regardless.

The secret is the ability to know how to tackle a path capable of keeping up with the times without canceling the great added value of Formula 1, that is 72 years of history.

The Miami Hard Rock stadium base of the F1 GP Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Miami Grand Prix is ​​placed in this scenario as a breaking event with so many dogmas that have characterized the past of Formula 1. There is an outdated concept (if people no longer go to the track, we do the tracks where they are). people) and an unprecedented one, that is the concept of an event which is different from that of a Grand Prix.

The circuit is not really in a central area of ​​the city, but walking in the streets of South Beach, more known to tourists, you can see a widespread promotion work that has led to the organization of many events related to Formula 1 where in Miami there is the more people. And the organizers seem to have hit the mark, because these days the word most used to define the Grand Prix is ​​”Super Bowl”, a sacred name in the US and beyond.

Setting up a stage outside the Hard Rock Stadium Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The concept is clear: there is a race, but there is a lot more around, and it all emerges clearly by making a lap of the track. The circuit was designed around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, for two reasons explained by track manager Richard Cregan: “The area was well suited to the requirements we were looking for, and in addition we have the services offered by the stadium “.

The work done has been enormous, and not just to define the 19 curve track that promises to be interesting. Around the track area every meter has been used for marketing purposes, with facilities that will welcome thousands of guests over the course of the weekend.

Mercedes, McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari have rented huge structures, scattered along the track and intended for VIP guests, an operation that also married institutional sponsors of Formula 1 such as Heineken, Crypto.com and other ‘PR’ agencies.

The sea … fake set up near the track, but the beach next to it is real! Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Obviously we are in the USA, and in these parts the ‘American’ is also at home. The sea is ten miles away, but the organizers have not given up on creating a real Marina, with real boats and a lot of dock, but surrounded by a sea … fake, around which there is a real beach complete with umbrellas.

For spectators who do not have the opportunity to access these VIP facilities, there are large stands that accompany the track in the remaining areas of the course.

“We sold all the seats in a few days – confirmed Cregan – we were optimistic, but we didn’t expect such interest”.

The skilled and lucky fans who managed to grab tickets, but also those hoping for a stroke of luck, people without tickets (mostly very young) who came only to breathe the air of Formula 1, begin to arrive in the hotels of Miami. and experience the events scattered around the city.

“This is also typical of the Super Bowl – commented Zak Brown – everyone wants to be there, and not only for the sporting event, but also for the air you breathe. As McLaren we have organized our largest hospitality area ever, but the number of requests received was twice the number of seats we have ”.

Both McLaren and the Mercedes sponsor NFT have set up areas for fans in Miami Beach, spaces where programs range from challenges to simulators to concerts, from fashion shows to virtual art galleries.

Mercedes has also made available a single-seater that will run on the famous Ocean drive in a few hours of the day, also for the benefit of those who have not been able to obtain a ticket for tests or races.

Cable car over the MIami slope Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

What we are seeing in Miami is not something completely new, considering that for years races like Melbourne or Montreal have in fact been an event for the whole host city. But in this case everything has been studied starting from a blank sheet, taking some aspects to the extreme and always keeping the interest for the viewer at the center of the project.

A different audience than the tradition of Formula 1, very different from that of Silverstone which knows how to rattle off statistics and golden books on the history of this sport by heart.

“Five years ago there would have been no such interest,” Cregan clarified, hinting at the benefits that the ‘Drive to Survive’ series has brought to the US. Now, thanks to Netflix, thanks to the intense confrontation last year between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, and not least thanks to the return to the top of Ferrari, the scenario is definitely excellent for Formula 1 even in a context without great traditions, such as You love me.

A Ferrari fan watches as Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, is interviewed by Naomi Schiff, Sky TV Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Time will tell if we are on the eve of a ‘zero’ event, that is, destined to have a long following and to be remembered as a forerunner towards new scenarios that Formula 1 will have to ride in the future.

Prudence is a must, for now there is an impressive package that will have to accommodate an event that aims to remain etched in the memory of the spectators. The premises are good, and beyond the objective of introducing a Super Bowl-style event, it will be interesting to understand if this type of event is destined to draw up a guideline that will be followed in the future.