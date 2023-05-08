The Dutch Max Verstappen wins the Miami GP and Red Bull, with Mexican Sergio Perez’s second place, scores one-two confirming their dominance in the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship. In third place, the Spanish Fernando Alonso in an Aston Martin . Ferrari finished with the fifth place of the Spaniard Carlos Sainz, behind the Mercedes of the British George Russell. The other red, driven by the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, is seventh behind the Mercedes of the British Lewis Hamilton.

The Miami race confirms the overwhelming superiority of Verstappen and Red Bull. The world champion, who started from ninth position after disappointing qualifying, needed just 15 of the 57 laps to get back to second position and lay the foundations for success. Verstappen can count on an extraordinary car that does 46 laps on hard tyres. His victory, the third of the season and the 38th of his career, is worth an increasingly solid record in the championship standings with 119 points and 14 lengths ahead of Perez.