The results of the first free practice session of the Miami Grand Prix, fifth act of the 2023 season of the F1 championship – by MATTEO SENATORE
GP Miami 2023, the results of PL1
|pos
|Pilots
|Team
|Times and Tires
|Secondments
|Turns
|1
|George Russell
|MERCEDES
|1:30.125 (S)
|17
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:30,337 (S)
|+0.212
|24
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|1:30,449 (S)
|+0.324
|22
|4
|max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|1:30,549 (S)
|+0.424
|22
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|1:30,724 (S)
|+0.599
|22
|6
|Pierre Gasly
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:31,104 (S)
|+0.979
|19
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1:31,231 (S)
|+1.106
|24
|8
|spears Stroll
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1:31,337 (S)
|+1.212s
|23
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:31,392 (S)
|+1.267
|14
|10
|Esteban Or with
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:31,542 (S)
|+1.417
|26
|11
|Sergius Perez
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|1:31,566 (S)
|+1.441
|22
|12
|Oscars Plates
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:31,810 (S)
|+1.685
|23
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:31,853 (S)
|+1.728
|24
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|1:31,902 (S)
|+1.777
|23
|15
|Alexander Albon
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:31,903 (S)
|+1,778
|24
|16
|Landau Norris
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:31,997 (S)
|+1.872
|23
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|1:32,134 (S)
|+2.009
|21
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT
|1:32,169 (S)
|+2.044
|27
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:32,619 (S)
|+2.494
|26
|20
|Nick de Vries
|ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT
|1:34,637 (H)
|+4.512
|10
Relive PL1 with us
Here you can read the whole written direct from PL1 in Miami.
The first verdicts
The two stand out by surprise Mercedes by George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in the first free practice session held this evening – in the early afternoon of Miami – on the Florida circuit. The young standard-bearer from the Brackley stable preceded his box-mate in the day’s overall standings, centering the best absolute chrono of the round. However, it must be said that both black and silver arrows completed their fastest lap in the final part of the session, using new soft tires and a more rubberized track. In third place is the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc while the leader of the world, Max Verstappendid not go beyond the fourth position. Particularly disappointing was the result of his teammate and main rival in the championship, Sergio Perez, 11th in the second Red Bull. Among the positive results, however, should also be counted the fifth place by Carlos Sainz, as well as the sixth square of Pierre Gasly, with the Alpine. Alonso, Stroll, Hulknberg and Ocon also complete the top-10. 26 minutes from the end there was not even a red flag, caused by the German from Haas, who slammed into the wall closing his session early.
The program
There F1 will be back on track tonight at 11.30pm Italian time for the second free practice session. After that the appointment is for tomorrow evening, with PL3 scheduled at 18:30. Then it will be time to tackle the Qualifying at 10pm. The race, on the other hand, will start half an hour early, at 21.30, obviously on Sunday. You can follow all the sessions on FormulaPassion.it with our direct written of the event.
