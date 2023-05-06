GP extension You love me 2023, the results of PL1

pos Pilots Team Times and Tires Secondments Turns 1 George Russell MERCEDES 1:30.125 (S) 17 2 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:30,337 (S) +0.212 24 3 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 1:30,449 (S) +0.324 22 4 max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:30,549 (S) +0.424 22 5 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 1:30,724 (S) +0.599 22 6 Pierre Gasly ALPINE RENAULT 1:31,104 (S) +0.979 19 7 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:31,231 (S) +1.106 24 8 spears Stroll ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:31,337 (S) +1.212s 23 9 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 1:31,392 (S) +1.267 14 10 Esteban Or with ALPINE RENAULT 1:31,542 (S) +1.417 26 11 Sergius Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:31,566 (S) +1.441 22 12 Oscars Plates MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:31,810 (S) +1.685 23 13 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:31,853 (S) +1.728 24 14 Valtteri Bottas ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1:31,902 (S) +1.777 23 15 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:31,903 (S) +1,778 24 16 Landau Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:31,997 (S) +1.872 23 17 Zhou Guanyu ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1:32,134 (S) +2.009 21 18 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT 1:32,169 (S) +2.044 27 19 Logan Sargeant WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:32,619 (S) +2.494 26 20 Nick de Vries ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT 1:34,637 (H) +4.512 10

The first verdicts

The two stand out by surprise Mercedes by George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in the first free practice session held this evening – in the early afternoon of Miami – on the Florida circuit. The young standard-bearer from the Brackley stable preceded his box-mate in the day’s overall standings, centering the best absolute chrono of the round. However, it must be said that both black and silver arrows completed their fastest lap in the final part of the session, using new soft tires and a more rubberized track. In third place is the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc while the leader of the world, Max Verstappendid not go beyond the fourth position. Particularly disappointing was the result of his teammate and main rival in the championship, Sergio Perez, 11th in the second Red Bull. Among the positive results, however, should also be counted the fifth place by Carlos Sainz, as well as the sixth square of Pierre Gasly, with the Alpine. Alonso, Stroll, Hulknberg and Ocon also complete the top-10. 26 minutes from the end there was not even a red flag, caused by the German from Haas, who slammed into the wall closing his session early.

The program

There F1 will be back on track tonight at 11.30pm Italian time for the second free practice session. After that the appointment is for tomorrow evening, with PL3 scheduled at 18:30. Then it will be time to tackle the Qualifying at 10pm. The race, on the other hand, will start half an hour early, at 21.30, obviously on Sunday. You can follow all the sessions on FormulaPassion.it with our direct written of the event.