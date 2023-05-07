Sergio Perez conquers the pole position of the Miami GP. The Mexican Red Bull driver laps in 1’26”841 in qualifying and tomorrow he will start in front of everyone. Perez will be joined on the front row by the Aston Martin of Spanish Fernando Alonso. Ferrari places the Spaniard Carlos Sainz in third position. With him, in the second row, the Haas of the Danish Kevin Magnussen. The Monegasque Charles Leclerc, with the other Ferrari, closes qualifying with an accident ending up against the wall. Leclerc will start from seventh position. Worse than him was Dutch Max Verstappen: the Red Bull driver, world champion and championship leader, is ninth on the grid.