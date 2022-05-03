The Imola weekend poured a significant amount of water into the F1 paddock, with qualifying on Friday and Sunday’s race that put teams and drivers in difficulty at a strategic and driving level due to the wet conditions of the Santerno circuit. But if there was someone who hoped that the trip overseas in the suggestive location of You love me could make people forget umbrellas and capes, could have miscalculated. The weather forecast for the Florida weekend in fact is not particularly encouraging from this point of view. Temperatures will obviously be much higher than those found two weeks ago in Italy, but rain may not become a distant memory.

At the time of writing to be ‘in danger’ it is above all the day of qualifying. In fact, on Saturday all day bad weather is expected over the city of Miami. The session is scheduled between 4 and 5 pm local time, when the probability of precipitation will fluctuate around 60%. But risks of showers will be possible both before and after the activity on the track. An unknown factor for the teams, who will already have to deal with a completely new circuit. On Friday the chances of rain are around 55%, but it should be short, isolated showers. The race should be safer. In fact, on Sunday the risk of having bad weather drops to 25%. The air temperature is growing throughout the weekend, which should go from 29 ° C on Friday to 32 ° C on Sunday.

F1 | Miami Grand Prix, the weather forecast

Friday 6 May Sky: partly sunny with showers

Possibility of precipitation: 55%

Max / min temperatures: 29/25 ° C

Wind: SSE 17 km / h

Saturday 7 May Sky: possible rains and thunderstorms

Possibility of precipitation: 60%

Max / min temperatures: 31/24 ° C

Wind: SSW 17 km / h

Sunday 8 May Sky: warm with a little sunshine

Possibility of precipitation: 25%

Max / min temperatures: 32/24 ° C

Wind: W 15 km / h