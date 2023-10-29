The reds don’t start well, the Red Bulls come up from behind and Max goes on the run. Charles-Perez clash at the first corner, the Mexican retires. Hamilton second, Sainz fourth

Massimo Brizzi – Milan

A professor’s record. Max Verstappen conquer the Mexican GP and raises the bar of his numbers: triumph number 16 of the season, retouched on his record of 2022 of victories in a single year, brings him to 51, equal to Alain Prost. In front only Sebastian Vettel (53), Michael Schumacher (91) and Lewis Hamilton (103), the greats of F1: a category to which the Dutchman from Red Bull rightfully belongs. On the circuit dedicated to the Rodriguez brothers Max wins ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after a race neutralized on lap 35 with Red flag for an accident involving Kevin Magnussen. For Ferrari there was also Carlos Sainz’s 4th place to close a race which, given the all-red front row, seemed to have other expectations, but Verstappen with his Red Bull was too superior, beyond the uncertainties of the Maranello single-seater at its first start.

Ferraris in half — Ferrari, the queen of Saturday, did not make the most of its qualifying, which was blown by Verstappen when the traffic lights went out: Max slips between the redheads, takes the lead at the braking point of the very long straight while to his left there is contact between Leclerc and Sergio Perez which costs the Mexican a bloody retirement in front of his fans. Part of Ferrari's hopes are extinguished there, although throughout the development of the race, also considering the red flag and the double pit stop by the Dutchman, Verstappen was truly disarming for its superiority.

after the redhead max doesn't get upset — The red flag stop to remove the Dane's Haas, which ended up in the wall at the 'snake', could have affected Verstappen's escape plan, forced to do everything again when he was leader with 1″4 on Leclerc, 2″7 on Hamliton and 3 "6 on Sainz with a two-stop strategy. Not a problem, though: the world champion is unfazed, on the second restart, again from the grid, shows the same peremptory pace as in the first part of the race and goes on to win easily, showing a pace superior to everyone else on the hard tyres.

Mercedes-Ferrari fight — Behind Verstappen, interest is catalyzed by the fight between Mercedes and Ferrari, also for second place in the Constructors’ Championship, with a very aggressive Hamilton capable of taking second place: the Englishman on the second start is first on the grid to fit the medium tyres, but not even this compound advantage on the hards of Verstappen and Leclerc allows him to attack the Dutchman. Lewis takes a brilliant second place, with an aggressive overtaking of Leclerc, and helps Mercedes: with George Russell’s 6th, the Star is +21 on Ferrari. Leclerc, for his part, does everything he can: the Monegasque suffers a contact at the first start, runs the first part of the race with the front wing damaged (cracked bulkhead, then lost), is also leading the race in the pit stop game and wins a podium, his fourth of the season, which rewards his commitment in a weekend characterized above all by his beautiful pole.

the race — Max makes the difference already at the (first) lights going out, catching the Ferraris off guard and putting himself in a position to lead the race already at the first braking point, where Perez's race ends and Leclerc's runs aground. The Dutchman dictates the pace in front of the Ferraris, stops on lap 20 for a pit stop, but on lap 32 is back in the lead, over Leclerc, Hamilton and Sainz when the race is neutralised. On the restart after the red flag Verstappen was quick despite the hard tyres, while Hamilton capitalized on the medium compound to pass Leclerc with a decisive braking move with two wheels on the grass. The positions remain crystallized, with Verstappen leading Hamilton, Leclerc and Sainz, while Lando Norris puts on the show: the Englishman from McLaren does well to climb up from 17th at the start, with nice final overtakings on Russell and Daniel Ricciardo, good 7th with AlphaTauri. Also in points: 8th Oscar Piastri, 9th Alexander Albon and 10th Esteban Ocon.