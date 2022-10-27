The circuit ‘Hermanos Rodriguez’ from Mexico City it will once again be the site of one of the most unpredictable and complex GPs from a technical point of view, thanks to the altitude that puts the single-seaters to the test. In addition to this, the entire weekend will not be easy even for the riders, who will have to face the sessions even in climatic conditions hoteven record-breaking.

This, at least, is what could materialize in the first two free practice sessions of the Friday. As provided by the site accuweather.comthey will take place with the mercury column that could touch the 28 degreesthe highest at this time of year in the Mexican capital since 2014. All this without the prevalence of sun on all three days of this weekend, with tests and races that will be held in a continuous alternation of clouds and sunny sky. However, the only exception may be that of Saturday afternoon, when the qualifications. That day, in fact, there will be the risk of rain just in conjunction with the fight for pole position, with these conditions that could therefore make it even more complex to make the fastest lap.

F1 2022 GP Mexico, the weather forecast

Friday 28th October

Sky: sun mixed with some clouds and record heat since 2014

Chance of precipitation: 4%

Max / min temperatures: 25/28 ° C

Wind: ENE 9 km / h, gusts at 30 km / h

Saturday 29 October

Sky: sun mixed with some clouds with a passing shower in the afternoon

Chance of precipitation: 57%

Max / min temperatures: 24/27 ° C

Wind: ENE 9 km / h, gusts at 30 km / h

Sunday 30th October

Sky: sun mixed with some clouds

Chance of precipitation: 7%

Max / min temperatures: 24/27 ° C

Wind: ENE 9 km / h, gusts at 30 km / h